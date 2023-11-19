A shopper is calling out Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch after finding several items, including an expensive coat, made of polyester.

TikTok user Amber Sabri (@missambersabri) shared how her parents used to work in fashion. As a result, she became educated on fabrics. At first, she didn’t give “two sh*ts” about what her clothes were made out of. Now that the content creator is older, her education on fabrics is “sabotaging” her. “Everything single thing is polyester or acrylic and it’s trash,” she said in the video.

She then offered some examples of this. When she was younger, Sabri used to love Zara. After learning that their clothes are made from polyester, she doesn’t want to shop there. Another incident is Abercrombie where she found a $220 gorgeous “tweed” coat.

As soon as she noticed it was made out of 100% polyester, she didn’t want it. She also found a “fluffy white sweater” she wanted. However, it was made of 51% acrylic and 49% polyester. “I want good, cute clothes not at a crazy expensive price and I don’t want them to be polyester,” she stated. “Am I the problem?”

“Hate my mother for teaching me [about] fabrics. Where do i shop now,” she wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sabri via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 1.2 million views as of Nov. 19. In the comments, viewers empathized with Sabri.

“I feel you. Two of my family members studied fashion and textiles. I think polyester (derogatory) might’ve been one of my first words,” one viewer said.

“once I became aware of polyester, I have been spiraling. I want a new bath robe, why are they all PLASTIC,” a second stated.

“How about the $300 polyester dresses at aritzia,” one user remarked.

“The product name will say ‘Cotton overcoat’ and I look at fabric and it’s like ‘100% Polyester’ like ??? Hello??” a second commented.

One viewer revealed an observation. “you know what i noticed? it’s not this way w men’s clothing. literally everything i get my husband is always cotton. there aren’t any polyester things,” she wrote.

Why are clothes made from polyester and acrylic now? According to Good Garms, “Polyester is one of the cheapest materials on the market. That is why it dominates the fast fashion space. Polyester was first introduced to drive the cost of products down. That being said — like all materials, there are different levels of quality.” On the other hand, acrylic is “durable, rugged, and warm. In fact, acrylic is considered one of the least breathable types of fabrics in the world, which makes it perfect for retaining heat,” per Revolution Fabrics.