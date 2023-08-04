‘I really think jobs should have a 30-day trial’: Worker plans how to quit on her 4th day on the job

All over TikTok, you’ll find stories of workers who refuse to suck it up and stay in an unfavorable work situation. For example, a Walmart worker resigned three days into the job and documented it on social media. Then there’s the new hire who quit her job right after another co-worker quit during a virtual training. Now another worker has joined the chorus, ready to quit their 9 to 5 on her fourth day on the job.

In a recent video, creator Sara (@sarasn99) bared her frustrations, racking up more than 53,000 views and 3,000 likes. The Daily Dot reached out to Sara via TikTok comment.

Sara wrote in text appearing over the video, “When it’s ur 4th day at a new job and ur already planning how to quit.” She can be seen silently walking through the halls of a nondescript, unnamed office.

She added in the caption, “I used to think I just hadn’t found my ‘calling’ yet but yall I’m just not built for a 9-5 no matter what it is.”

Commenters were quick to back Sara up.

“I’ve hated almost every job I’ve ever had. You are not alone,” one person commented.

“I really think jobs should have a 30 day trial,” another commented.

“Started a new job in April and felt this way since I started. Already started applying,” a viewer chimed in. Sara replied, “I’ve been applying for a year and finally landed this job. I’m so stuck.”

“Each time I thought I found my dream job I was cruelly laid off without warning. You just can’t win no matter what,” someone wrote.

Much media hay has been made over changes in what workers are willing to tolerate in their jobs, whether it’s the “Great Resignation” or “quiet quitting”; according to the Berkeley Economic Review, a record number of Americans, about 47 million, quit their jobs in 2021. Reasons cited by those workers included feeling uncared for by managers, poor compensation and a lack of career advancement.

According to a 2022 report released by recruiting firm Employ, 30% of workers said they’ve left a job within the first 90 days of starting. The top reasons given by poll respondents included disparities in how the role was presented versus what it turned out to be like, bad experiences at the job, a different-than-expected company culture and unsatisfactory company leadership.