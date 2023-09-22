‘And they pay them more than you’: Worker says job hired another person after she was denied a raise

Sometimes, the best thing we can do to cope with less-than-ideal situations at our jobs is to just laugh—and it seems TikToker Carly (@callmebyyourcarl) has it covered in her corporate job.

“When they can’t afford to give you a raise but can afford to hire another person,” Carly jokes in one of her latest viral workplace humor videos posted to TikTok. Her video has been viewed 1.4 million times since it was first posted on Sept. 20.

A May 2023 report from the Visual Capitalist broke down workplace data on nearly 200 million working Americans from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics into just 100 individuals. Of that population, the majority (13) worked in an office setting and held positions including clerk, customer service representative, receptionist, and secretary.

Similarly, a 2017 article from the Wall Street Journal found that the majority of Americans work for a large corporation with at least 2,500 employees, a growing trend from the 1970s when they tended to work for companies with less than 100.

With those corporate careers come high levels of stress, according to the American Institute of Stress. Included in the study was one striking statistic: 60% of workers’ absences in one unnamed large corporation were explained in part by job stress leading to other psychological issues.

Viewers strongly related to Carly’s video, recounting their own experiences in the corporate world.

“I felt this to my core!” one wrote. “What’s annoying is how the new hire gets paid more and you have to train them.”

“When I asked for a raise and they said no so I quit and then they hired 2 people to do my job and paid them each more than my original salary,” another revealed.

Other viewers simply shrugged off the lack of a raise, resolving to find a new job or let the company choose to spend needlessly on new hires. “In the end it’ll cost the company like 3 times more to hire someone else… their loss,” one wrote.

“And then they just end up outsourcing to another country because it’s waaaay cheaper and everyone loses their jobs,” a second shared. “#truestory.”

