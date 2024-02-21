‘He tried to keep it professional at first’: Black worker asks manager for a raise for Black History Month. His response shocks her

Viewers were shocked by a white manager’s response after one of his Black employees asked for a raise during Black History Month. His response left the worker speechless, but viewers were loving it.

In the viral TikTok video, Farihat (@farihatt), who based on her T-shirt, seems to work at burger spot Red Robin, is seen initially setting up her camera and posing before getting to the true purpose of the video—asking for a raise.

And she’s not just asking for a raise, she’s asking specifically during Black History Month. Why is that part important you ask?

Well, there’s been a long-running joke that Black people’s requests should be honored during Black History Month either as reparations or because it would be (jokingly) considered anti-Black not to do so.

In the clip, Farihat outright asks her white manager: “Can I get a raise for Black History Month?”

At first, he seems to try to keep his response professional, saying, ‘Sorry but, no,’ because her “performance has been lacking and you’ve been late every day, Farry.”

She starts to respond saying that she’s “never been late,” but gets interrupted by her manager who says the most out-of-pocket next sentence.

“We all saw you doing drugs outside,” he says as he walks away, leaving Farihat’s other co-workers with looks of shock and making high-pitched sounds of disbelief.

“Couldve just said no,” Farihat said in the caption.

The viral TikTok garnered more than 3.4 million views and thousands of comments. However, Farihat has yet to make a reply video or share any updates. She has since removed the video.

Given that she posted the video and included that bit, we can’t imagine that she was doing any kind of hard drug. Likely, her manager never saw her doing anything and was instead referring to an inside joke.

“Now that’s how you CLEAR I fear he ATEE,” the top comment read.

“Silent or SILENCED??!!” a person said.

“Oh he had that response READYYY,” another wrote.

“The walk off to top it off,” a viewer pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Farihat for comment via email.