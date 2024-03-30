‘He thinks he’s slick’: Dealership mechanic says woman needs to get her car aligned. Here’s why she won’t do it

A TikTok user said that she outsmarted a car mechanic when he told her she needed to get her car aligned.

Riley (@rileyjoeceo) has reached over 766,000 views and 93,000 likes on her video by Saturday. She captioned her video in reference to the mechanic, “He thinks he’s slick.”

To start her video Riley explains that she was at the car dealership when they told her that her car needs an alignment.

“I said, what’s an alignment sir?” she says. “He goes, well basically… it keeps your car going straight when your hands aren’t on the wheel or like when your hands are on the wheel.”

Riley says she jokingly responded, “Why would I need that done? Because in what scenario am I driving my car where my hands are not on the wheel?”

“Like I am the alignment,” she adds.

Before ending her video Riley says, “Thought he could fool me.”

Viewers in the comment section notice Riley’s humor and joke back with her. “Tire rotation? Sir my tires definitely rotate themselves,” one user said.

“Girl math,” another user commented.

One says, “I just saved myself 150 bucks, sheeesh.”

“They were bad at explaining what an alignment is,” one admits.

So, do you really need your car aligned?

Some users tell Riley she should be more cautious about her car. “With a bad alignment your tires don’t roll straight or smooth. they’ll be getting dragged sideways as you drive and wear out fast,” one says.

“Rip suspension and transmission,” another says.

“After driving for so long your tires can go from this.. || to this /\ or \/. Therefore an alignment would be necessary so you don’t blow a tire or break anything. A lot plays into it just sayin.”

According to Firestone’s corporate blog: “An alignment corrects the angles of the tires so that they come into contact with the road in just the right way. Vehicle pulls to one side, rapid tire wear, squealing tires, or crooked steering wheel when driving straight. Proper alignment ensures a smoother ride for you and a longer life for your tires.” According to Bankrate, in the Daily Dot’s home state of Texas an alignment should cost about $100-$150.

Riley told the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message, “I do know what an alignment is but I thought the joke would be funny, it was a satire girl math joke.”

