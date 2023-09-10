‘I just walked my a** home. Now I have to change’: Woman says restaurant denied her service because of her shorts

Heatwaves are tough on everyone, especially people who have to adhere to dress codes. While dress codes are normal in the office or schools, they’ve become especially commonplace in restaurants—and not just the fancy ones.

Brittni Joy (@brittnijoy), a fashion and travel content creator with 73,000 followers, shared just how far these dress codes had come after allegedly being turned away from a restaurant for wearing cut-off denim shorts.

The TikTok, which has amassed nearly 800,000 views as of Sunday, was filmed by Joy after going home to change her outfit — a black tank top with black cut-off denim shorts.



“So this restaurant wouldn’t let me in because of my denim shorts,” she explained. “We could sit outside, but—hello! It’s f***ing hot.”

According to Joy, the server “wouldn’t even acknowledge” her, would “only look” at her male step-cousin (whom she was at the restaurant with), and not even look at her for a drinks order.

“So he literally just like got up and was like, ‘F*ck this,’ and went to talk to [another employee]. He was letting guys in with shorts, but my shorts weren’t OK. I pulled up the dress code on the reservation site. It says nothing about cutoff denim of any kind.”

After this, Joy shared that she decided to cut her losses and “walk [her] a** home” to change in order to get entry to the restaurant.

Several commenters were quick to point out that there was nothing wrong with her outfit in the first place.

“You look amazing in both outfits but there was absolutely nothing wrong with the first outfit for a late summer dinner,” one wrote. “Girl, is it worth going back after they treated you so badly the first time?”

Others urged the TikToker to name the restaurant, but she declined, explaining in a comment, “They made it right in the end, and honestly I don’t need any of the controversy.”

Joy didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

This isn’t the first time women have been the victims of bizarre dress codes. In 2017, a pregnant woman was kicked out of a restaurant for wearing a crop top. More recently, a passenger shared how they got ‘dress coded’ while on board a Southwest Airlines flight, while an Olive Garden employee revealed how they got sent home for wearing white socks.