‘The confidence to come up to you like that’: Woman confronts man for ‘staring’ at her while she’s working out in the gym. It backfires in a big way

A woman confronted a man who she assumed was staring at her in the gym. “I would appreciate if you stop looking at me,” she said to him, interrupting his workout. Only, she wasn’t prepared for the plot twist he was about to throw at her.

“Girl, if anything, I’m looking at your boyfriend,” he shot back.

Yes, the woman didn’t realize the popular and verified TikToker Sir Carter (@sirthestar) was gay.

Sir Carter, who has over 4 million followers, shared what went down in a storytime-esque clip that came right after the gym confrontation, which he caught on camera. Sir Carter shared there was yet another plot twist in the saga.

Sir Carter said he was squatting at the gym when he noticed the woman staring at him. He said he acknowledged her by giving a “slight little smile.” “What else am I gonna do?” he questioned.

Sir Carter said that, in return, the woman rolled her eyes.

He said he moved machines, now working out on a leg press machine, when he noticed she was staring at him again. He said she also “whispered something to her boyfriend.”

Then, she confronted Sir Carter, as viewers saw at the start of the clip. “Girl, I’m obviously very,” Sir Carter said while holding his hand out to gesture that he is gay. “Nobody’s looking at you.”

Then came the second plot twist of the story.

The girl then left the gym, the TikToker recalled. “Guess who came up and asked to spot me? Her boyfriend,” Sir Carter said, implying the boyfriend was interested in Sir Carter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sir Carter via email and TikTok comment. His video amassed 8 million views, and viewers loved every bit.

“This is amazing,” popular TikToker Joey Swoll said. Swoll, who has 7 million followers and shares gym positivity, also stitched the video on his own page to simply laugh at what went down. His video was viewed over 18 million times.

“The confidence to come up to you like that,” another viewer said.

“ATE HER UP,” a third lauded.

While Sir Carter was definitely not staring at the woman, it’s understandable why women are paranoid about being harassed at the gym. Gym harassment happens way too often. According to Happiful Magazine, “a new study has found that six in 10 women have been sexually harassed at least once while at the gym.”