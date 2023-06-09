‘So you called a cab …. ?’: Woman gets roasted for showing how she orders an Uber on a flip phone

TikToker Sammy K (@skzzolno) has posted several videos of how she goes about her modern daily life using a flip phone as her primary communication device. In a recent video, she showed how she calls an Uber with her flip phone despite its operating system being incompatible with the Uber app.

The video has garnered over 1 million views and 138,000 likes in just one day on the platform.

“The biggest question that I get asked when using my flip phone is how do I order Ubers,” Sammy says to start the clip. “It’s super easy with Tremp. So today, we’re going to the Eras Tour, and we’re gonna order an Uber using Tremp on my flip phone.”

She calls a service called Tremp with her flip phone, and a live agent schedules an Uber for her. The agent notifies the TikToker of the make and model of the vehicle that will be picking her up, along with the license plate number.

Sammy goes on to explain that the service also gives the driver her phone number to contact her if necessary.

While Sammy seemed very excited about being able to call an Uber through her flip phone, many commenters said that all she did was call a cab, which is not a new concept.

“So you ordered a cab like before the apps existed,” one person wrote.

“This is just scheduling a taxi lol,” a second said.

Another remarked, “There is a taxi behind you. You could actually use something [called] ‘waving’ to flag it down.”

