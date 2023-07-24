‘I just paid $8 for a pair of pants I donated’: Woman pays for pants at Goodwill. She’s the one who donated them 3 weeks ago

A Goodwill customer confessed that she bought a pair of pants for $8 that seemed familiar to her somehow—and then realized she’d actually donated them three weeks ago.

The TikTok video came from creator @thenewstepford, specializing in what her bio terms, “Middle Aged Mom Updates.” The video was posted on July 15 and has pulled in more than 2.2 million views and 81,400 likes as of Monday.

The video shows the creator drinking water in a car and holding a Goodwill bag. She narrates, via on-screen caption, “Middle Age Mom Update: I’m pretty sure I just paid $8 for a pair of pants I donated 3 weeks ago.”

She added in a caption, describing her haul, “But at least my daughter gets her LuLulemons and my son has a new $600 bat.”

One commenter shared a similar Goodwill misadventure, saying, “My hubby took his gradeschool mask he made to goodwill, his mom bought it and gave it to him saying she found one to match the one he made !!!”

“I owned a thrift store,” another person reported. “I washed all clothes. People would buy back their stuff all the time. It was a cleaning biz too. hahah.”

The creator responded, “That’s awesome.”

Another shared, “My favorite was when I [donated] 3 pair of Athleta pants to Goodwill and my coworker came walking in loving her purchase,” with the co-worker noting, “They had 3 colors.”

Someone else recalled, “Donated a dress to goodwill and my friend paid $10 for it.”

“My mother donated my favorite pair of jeans to Goodwill by accident,” a commenter shared. “So I went to the store and bought them again.”

“This is me,” admitted another. “I go into a fit of purging rage, and realize I got rid of all my ‘I feel bloated pants,'” before imagining saying, “Hi, I’m back; can I grab my clothes back?”

