‘Hoka Clifton 9s!’: Woman asks for help picking walking shoes. Then everyone recommends the New Balance Fresh Foams

Finding the best walking shoe can be quite the challenge.

Shoe brands will do their best to make designs that will universally fit the masses. However, this is a difficult task considering how everyone’s feet are different. Each person has a unique set of feet, preferences, and walking styles. Not every shoe brand will work for your feet.

For one person a certain brand can be the perfect fit while for another it is absolutely brutal to wear.

So how does a shoe shopper determine what is actually the best walking shoe for them?

In a TikTok, with over 394.9K views, Rachel (@rachgist) reveals how she is struggling to find the best walking shoe on the market and asks TikTok for any recommendations. So what is the best shoe?

What did the viewers think was the best walking shoe?

In the TikTok, Rachel expresses her frustration with her current pair of On Cloud shoes. “Things get stuck in the soles and I hate them. I need a new pair.” she vents. Clearly in the market for a new pair of shoes, she asks the internet what they recommend for long distance walking.

“New balance fresh foam 1080!” one commenter shared.

“Hoka Clifton 9s,” another user added.

“Tried them all, girl. ASICS gel nimbus. That is all,” one commenter suggested.

Overall, the TikTok users mostly suggested the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080, Hoka Clifton 9’s, and the ASICS Gel Nimbus. The most liked comment was for the New Balance Fresh Foam with the Hoka and ASICS close by.

Is the New Balance Fresh Foam really the best walking shoe?

The New Balance Fresh Foam was designed to be the most versatile shoe. The shoe offers premium comfort and extra cushioning whether you are walking around the park or running a marathon. This shoe is very adaptable for both activities. This mix of comfort with high-performance has become the popular choice amongst consumers.

The only con mainly mentioned is the lack of stability when running. Besides that, experts across the board give high praise for this series.

Running Shoes Guru reviewed this series stating, “The shoe handles high mileage with ease and is also a great recovery shoe.” The review also mentions it feels like you are walking on clouds and the shoes are incredibly light. These experts scored this shoe a 9 out of 10 which also matched the user review score.

Additionally, Tom Guide’s claimed the New Balance Fresh Foam series to be the top daily trainer.

How does the Hoka Clifton 9 and ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 compare?

Running Shoes Guru rated the ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 an 8 out 10 score. However, user rankings were much lower and gave this shoe a 6.6 out of 10. The main cons for the Nimbus 25 is the narrow shoe box and firmer ride.

Additionally, these experts also ranked the Hoka Clifton 9 an 8 out of 10 score. The user ranking also differed from the experts and ranked this shoe a 6.8 out of 10. The major call out for this shoe model was how narrow the standard fit is and the price increase.

Adding up these expert rankings and user reviews, the New Balance Fresh Foam scored the best in both categories. This was the only shoe that was suggested by the TikTok commenters that scored a 9 out of 10 with both the experts and users. Hoka and ASICS both were able to achieve an 8 out of 10 but both scores dipped with the users.

What should you look for when buying walking shoes?

The main thing to consider when buying shoes is looking for comfort, durability, and support. Also doesn’t hurt to grab a stylish pair as well. A few features that should be considered are fit, arch support, breathability, heel support, flexibility, cushioning to name a few.

It is always advised to try on the shoes before buying to ensure you end up with a pair that works well with your feet. Most running stores will offer shoe fitting where store associates can provide guidance on what the best shoe option is for you. Don’t be afraid to try on multiple pairs as each brand will fit each person’s foot differently.

