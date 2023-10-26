‘I never said anything’: Britney Spears stan reads chilling cheating details with Justin Timberlake from her autobiography

A Britney Spears stan shared an excerpt from the singer’s new memoir that include details of Justin Timberlake cheating.

TikTok user CharlieSparkles22 (@charliesparkles22) has received over 2.8 million views and 161,000 likes on her viral video as of this writing.

Charlie starts her video saying, “We’re here for the Justin content, let’s be honest.” She then begins to read a section of the new celebrity memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

She reads aloud, “There were a couple times in our relationship that I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go.”

According to the book, Spears says she felt the tabloids were determined to rub the cheating in her face. Charlie continues to read, “When NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from AllSaints in a car, but I never said anything.” Spears explains that at the time, she and Timberlake had only been together for about a year.

Charlie continues to read from the book, “Another time, we were in Vegas and one of my dancers who had been hanging out with him, told me he gestured toward a girl and said, ‘Yeah man, I hit that last night.’”

“I don’t wanna say who he was talking about,” Spears continues, “because she’s actually very popular and she’s married with kids. I don’t want her to feel bad”

Next Charlie reads, “My friend was shocked and believed Justin was only saying it because he was high and felt like bragging. There were rumors about him with various dancers and groupies, I let it all go, but clearly he slept around.”

“It was one of those things where you know, but you just don’t say anything,” Charlie reads right before ending the video.

Charlie captioned her post, “She deserved better,” and viewers in the comment section agreed.

"She deserved better," and viewers in the comment section agreed.

“I normally don’t read celebrity biography books but I want to read Britney’s bless her heart, n she so deserved better,” one commenter said.

Another said about Spears, “She has been through trauma her whole life. Let her release! It’s time for her to heal.”

“Who’s crying a river now, Justin?” a third wrote.

In an exchange with the Daily Dot, Charlie said, “I grew up listening to them both and also loved them as a couple. The narrative Justin Timberlake wrote when they broke up, I feel, was not only deceiving to Britney, but also to all the fans that loved and supported them.”

She added that, “If what Britney said in the book is true, it breaks my heart what Justin did to her and makes it really difficult to continue to be a fan of his when he used their breakup as ammunition to further his career.” The TikToker points to Timberlake’s song, “Cry Me A River,” for which, the Charlie says, Timberlake “hired a Britney look alike to star in it, insinuating she was the reason the relationship ended because she cheated.”

Lastly Charlie said, “I hope he reaches out to her and takes accountability for all the harm he’s caused, but I don’t know if that’ll happen.”

Multiple viewers asked Charlie to continue posting sections of Spears’ book on TikTok, and the content creator liked a comment that implored her, “Start from the beginning, make this a whole bedtime stories series, I BEG YOU.”

Charlie has continued to post more videos reading various parts of Spears’ book. The content creator has grown over 10,000 followers in three days since she appears to have started posting.