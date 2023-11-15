‘How you No Call, No Show a wfh job?’: Worker says supervisor never sent her the schedule. Then she wrote her up

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that they were accused of not showing up to their work-from-home job. The user claims that they were never given a schedule, yet they were written up regardless.

In a video with over 41,000 views, TikTok user Mya (@myalamis) recounts what she says led to her getting marked down for a “no call, no show.”

“Friday, [my supervisor] told me that they approved me for a morning schedule,” the TikToker starts. “I asked her 3 times what the schedule was. [She] never told me what the schedule was.”

Mya continually asked her supervisor for an updated schedule, but never received one. She was also told to look in “the system” to find her correct schedule; the system had not been updated since her request was approved.

When the next week rolled around, Mya decided to log on in the morning to check what time she was scheduled for. She was still scheduled for later hours—so, after informing her supervisor about her times not being updated, she decided to work during the hours listed on her schedule.

However, at the beginning of her shift, Mya discovered that her supervisor had marked her as a “No Call No Show.”

“She never told me what time I had to go to work, so I was coming at the time she told me…the first time,” Mya details.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Mya’s experience, with many offering their own stories from the workplace.

“That’s nuffin. I got terminated for being in the hospital,” claimed a user.

“When I wfh for Verizon that’s how my 1st week was and they tried to withhold my paycheck,” alleged another. “No ma’am I was here y’all slipped up not me.”

“Print your emails between you all & file a complaint w/ the eeoc because this is clear retaliation,” shared a third.

Mya did eventually confront the supervisor, sharing what happened in an update video.

According to Mya, she decided to reach out to her supervisor’s boss to explain the situation. The supervisor allegedly met with the boss, then returned to Mya to offer her side on what happened.

“She was like, ‘Did I not talk to you on Friday? Do you not remember the conversation on Friday about me telling you you got approved for a morning schedule?’ And I said, ‘Don’t do that,’” Mya recalls. “Of course I remember the conversation—but do you remember me asking you 3 times what that schedule was, and you refused to give me the time?’”

“You kept telling me to look in the system, and I kept telling you the time was not in the system. So what do you want me to do?” Mya continues.

This apparently caused the supervisor to back down.

Commenters on both videos applauded Mya for standing her ground, but lamented the current state of the American workplace.

As one user put it, “these jobs be so toxic.”

We’ve reached out to Mya via Instagram DM.