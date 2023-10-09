‘That’s when we lie’: Wetzel’s Pretzels customers ask workers what’s fresh. Everything is at least 2 hours old

A Wetzel’s Pretzels worker finds herself in an uncomfortable predicament when customers ask what’s fresh. Spoiler alert: Everything is at least two hours old.

That’s when good old-fashioned lying comes in handy. At least, according to TikTok.

The viral video, from a parody account posing as one of the soft pretzel chain’s locations inside of a Walmart, features an employee frozen mid-step. The text overlay reads, “When someone asks ‘What’s fresh?’ but everything is at minimum 2 hours old.” The caption reads, “Kinda awkward!”

Established in 1994, Wetzel’s Pretzels now boasts more than 340 franchise locations across the U.S. According to its website, the original vision of its founders was to create a “super-premium” soft pretzel that would be baked in-store consistently throughout the day. In 2022, Montreal-based MTY Food Group completed its $207 million acquisition of the company. It is also the parent company of Famous Dave’s and Cold Stone Creamery.

The video has received more than 42,000 views since it was posted on Sept. 21. In the comments, users who work in the pretzel industry expressed solidarity with the joke.

“‘The freshest option would be _____,’” wrote user Sam. In response, Wetzel’s in Walmart wrote, “The water.”

“i work at a bagel place and a dude asked me this 5 min before close and i was just like ‘homie i dont even know we stopped baking 3 hours ago,” another user wrote.

More than one user suggested this is the time for falsehoods. “I just say everything when I do front at my job,” wrote user Jazz. User dakota concurred: “that’s when we lie.”

Not everyone could be provoked into making fun of the pretzel chain. “idc I loveeee wetzel,” declared one user.

And, finally, some users apparently missed out on the joke and questioned whether the video would qualify as “anti-advertising.” The official Weztzel’s TikTok account is has more than 32,000 followers and features content that is quite a bit more positive than what can be found on Wetzel’s in Walmart.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wetzel’s in Walmart via TikTok comment and Wetzel’s Pretzels via email for comment.