‘I know they was back there laughing after handing you this’: McDonald’s customer asks for her Sausage McMuffin ‘well done.’ Then she opens it up

A McDonald’s customer is going viral on TikTok after sharing a video about the unpalatable meal that she received from the chain.

Asia Shanell (@theasiashanell) said that she wanted a McMuffin with thoroughly cooked sausage meat. But when she unwrapped her sandwich, Shanell said that she was surprised to see what her meal looked like.

“NOT TODAY MCDONALDS,” Shanell wrote in the accompanying text caption of her clip. As of Sunday, her video had amassed more than 413,900 views.

The ‘well done’ McDonald’s McMuffin

In her video, Shanell said that she visited the fast-food chain to get a Sausage McMuffin. She specified, too, that she wanted her sausage patty “well done” and didn’t want cheese on her sandwich.

But that’s not exactly what the customer received.

While the sandwich did come without cheese, Shanell said that her patty was not, in fact, well done.

“The sausage is not well done,” Shanell complained. “But check the bread.”

The content creator then showed viewers both sides of her English muffin, which was so charred that it was nearly all black.

“Like, are you kidding me?” Shanell said, clearly in disbelief. In the accompanying caption of her post, the McDonald’s customer questioned why workers would “wrap this up and proceed to give this to a customer.”

Can you specify how you want your meat cooked at McDonald’s?

According to other McDonald’s customers, you can order a well-done patty at the chain. If you do this, the workers should then cook your meat to a more well-done level upon request.

But there’s a catch.

According to Serious Eats, since McDonald’s hamburgers are small and thin, they’re already cooked well on an extremely hot griddle. In other words, because of most food chain’s fast cooking methods, even a regular burger will be cooked to a level that’s close to well done.

The same rules apply to sausage patties—as some viewers pointed out to Shanell.

“That’s such an odd request, the sausage is already well done?” one user questioned.

“Sausage is always well done? After that it’s just crispy lmaooo,” another said.

“People don’t order their sausage well done. It’s not a steak. It’s fully cooked,” a third viewer noted.

But it’s worth noting that the consistency may vary based on who’s in the kitchen and which McDonald’s location you’re visiting.

Viewers express skepticism toward woman’s order

In the comments section of Shanell’s video, several users couldn’t believe she made that request to workers.

“Who orders McDonalds like that???” one viewer questioned.

“I’ll never understand people that go to fast food places and ask for things particularly cooked like wdym you want a SAUSAGE patty cooked well done,” another asked.

“I have never in my life heard of ordering a McMuffin well done,” a third commenter said.

Others guessed that the workers were probably confused by her ask and burned the bread, thinking that’s what she wanted “well done.”

“You can order anything on the sandwich well done,” one viewer said. “So either the kitchen misunderstood, or the order taker put [in] the request wrong. Not a big deal.”

“I know they was back there laughing after handing you this,” another quipped.

“I’m guessing they thought you meant the muffin part ‘well done,’” a third viewer guessed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shanell via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s through email.

