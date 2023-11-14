‘Why would I tip you for doing 15 minutes worth of work?’: Server says wedding party of 50 came in 10 minutes before closing, refused to tip

Working any customer-facing job inevitably comes with horror stories about some of the most thoughtless, entitled kinds of people you could imagine. But as common as that may be, some tales just take things to another level.

Syd (@poorandhungry) frequently reenacts situations she dealt with at service industry jobs on her TikTok, where viewers commiserate and occasionally chime in with their own experiences.

One of her recent videos throws things back to a time when a large wedding party came into the restaurant where she was working less than ten minutes prior to close and expected all sorts of concessions to be made for them.

“We’re a wedding party. I’m the father of the bride. We’ll pay you any amount of money to stay open longer so that we can get a couple rounds of drinks,” she reenacts in her skit.

As herself, Syd lets the party know that they can’t do that because it would put their liquor license at risk, but offers to serve them the best they can in such a short time—which prompted the customers to immediately start moving all the tables around to accommodate their group.

They added to the chaos by ordering 48 tequila shots, and essentially undid a lot of the preemptive closing up work the employees had done to prepare for the end of the night. And at the end of it all, when the father of the bride paid the tab, he decided he shouldn’t have to tip anyone since it was only “15 minutes worth of work.”

“Sir, you had 50 people come into our restaurant ten minutes before we close, rearrange the entire thing, we had to remove dozens and dozens of glasses that had already been set away in dish to accommodate you, and now we also have to spend the next 45 minutes cleaning up after you,” she challenged. “That’s why you tip.”

Syd admitted that she still has “nightmares about these guests” when she shared the video, later adding in the comments, “We got screamed at and for some reason the bride and her mom ended up crying.”

Viewers were understandably horrified by her account, with one writing, “It’s just a skit. It’s just a skit. It’s just a skit” as they tried not to lose their cool in the comments.

“If this didn’t happen to me almost verbatim, I wouldn’t believe it actually would happen,” said @jennasaurus_rex.

“As a hotel bartender this is my every weekend!!” @heyyyy_juuude chimed in. “An absolute nightmare.”

@crazythatcounts suggested, “As a southerner, the magic phrase is, ‘ohhhh! my apologies, sir. since you said Pay anything, I thought you could afford a tip. bless your heart!’”

In many situations with larger parties—usually a party of 6 or more, much smaller than 50 people—restaurants will add an automatic gratuity of a certain predetermined percentage, but that didn’t seem to be the case here. Syd didn’t clarify why but did acknowledge all the people asking about it by writing, “I wish,” under one such question.

Either way, it sounded like an egregiously obnoxious end to a long day.

“Don’t worry,” @mrscasper55 wrote, “I’m sure karma got them or will get them.”

