‘I be like oh they new’: Wawa worker says she has to break new worker who came from McDonald’s of bad habits

A Wawa worker went viral on TikTok after joking that she had to train a new employee who came from McDonald’s and didn’t understand the difference in workplace cultures.

Stepho (@stepholive7) posted the video, which had over 130,200 views as of Monday afternoon. In it, she sat behind a desk and pretended to have a one-on-one with the new hire.

“When you gotta pull the new hire in the office and have a chat cuz they think they still at McDonald’s,” Stepho wrote in the text overlay.

She faked talking to someone off camera while lip-syncing the phrase, “Where I’m from, we don’t do sh*t like that.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s and Wawa by email, and Stepho via TikTok comment for further information. But there are a number of anecdotes online in which customers have complained about interacting with rude McDonald’s employees.

As such, a number of commenters said that they understood why Stepho would have to break-in the new employee.

“‘Order when [you’re] ready.’ GUH SAY HELLO,” one person wrote.

“Went from ‘What you want?’ to ‘How can I help you?’” another user quipped.

“As a customer, I be like ‘oh they new,’” a third viewer said.

Other viewers, however, said that Wawa workers shouldn’t be expected to have a more positive attitude than McDonald’s employees if the jobs are paying the same amount.

“Nah you want friendly but you ain’t paying more than mcdonalds,” one viewer said.

“McDonald’s pay more,” another chimed in.

“Tired of all this customer service bullsh*t,” a third lamented. “Keep it real with me and just give me my food. I don’t need all that fake smiling and small talk.”