‘On my lunchbreak too’: Worker said she was fired from Walmart after taking a $20 that a customer left behind at self checkout

The “finders keepers” rule doesn’t seem to apply at the Walmart where a TikToker named Jasmin (@ccripllinganxiety) used to work.

In a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 43,000 views, Jasmin says she found $20 at a self-checkout kiosk and pocketed it. However, after management discovered she took the cash, which she later learned belonged to a co-worker, she was summarily let go from the store.

Jasmin writes in a text overlay of the video: “When I got fired from Walmart cause someone left a $20 bill at SELF CHECKOUT so I grabbed it.”

She lip-syncs to audio of someone saying, “Ha-ha, I have to laugh. I’m sorry this is so fucking ridiculous,” while adding in a caption for the clip, “On my lunchbreak too like i didnt see someone leave it, i just saw it like bruh.”

Jasmin provided further context in the comments section of her post, writing: “Just to be clear I was on my lunch and went to go pay for my food and there was no one there, turns out it was my coworkers and she didn’t report it !”

Other commenters shared similar situations they’d experienced.

“I got fired from kohls for finding $10 kohls cash in the lobby on the floor and used it,” one viewer wrote.

“My sister got fired for the same exact thing,” a second shared.

“I almost got fired from my grocery store job bc I, off the schedule and in normal clothes, helped a disabled mom with her kid and groceries and she Gave me 10 bucks,” another said.

This isn’t the first time a Walmart employee has been fired after finding money on the floor. 45-year-old Michael Walsh, who used to be employed by the brand as a maintenance worker, said he found $350 in the parking lot of the store he worked at. An hour after discovering the cash, he turned it over to his manager but was ultimately let go because he took too long to turn it in.

In an interview with the Times Union, he said, “The only thing I did wrong was hesitate. I didn’t steal anything. A woman was yelling at a manager, freaking out that she lost her money and I got nervous.”

In 2015, the Washington Post reported that Walmart fired one of its workers for redeeming $5 worth of “discarded bottles.”

The Daily Dot contacted Walmart via email and Jasmin via TikTok comment for further information.