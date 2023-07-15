Walmart 35 years cards in organizer with caption 'nah imagine working at Walmart for 35 years' (l) Walmart employee wearing branded vest (c) Walmart 35 years cards in organizer up close with caption 'nah imagine working at Walmart for 35 years' (r)

‘Nah, imagine working for Walmart for 35 years’: Walmart worker shames employees who stay with the company for decades

‘IM SORRY 50 years at walmart SOUNDS UNREAL.’

Allyson Waller 

Allyson Waller

Posted on Jul 15, 2023

A Walmart employee shares their shock at people who have worked at the retail giant for more than three decades. 

In a recent TikTok video viewed more than 110,000 times, creator Jadon Smith (@jjadonsmith) showed Walmart name tags labeled with the number of years an employee had been working for the company. 

There were three options for the badges—one for 15, 25, and 30 years of service. 

“Nah, imagine working for Walmart for 35 years,” Smith captioned his video. 

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median employee tenure in January 2022 was 4.3 years for men and 3.8 years for women. The Employee Benefit Research Institute reported this year that the average median tenure of all wage and salary workers 25 and older has been about five years. In a press release, Walmart said the average tenure for a store associate in fiscal year 2023 was five years. More than 50,000 associates have been at the company for 25 years or more. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart for further comment and to Smith via Instagram direct message. 

Viewers of Smith’s video were pretty critical of employees who spent decades working for Walmart. 

“IM SORRY 50 years at walmart SOUNDS UNREAL,” one commenter said. 

“They can’t use the ‘it’s my first day’ excuse with those tags,” one person joked. 

Others remarked how it’s not very surprising that some people spend a sizeable amount of time working for the retailer. 

“There’s a guy at my local Walmart who’s been working there for 53 years,” one commenter shared. 

“My Grandma has been working at Walmart for 45 years,” another person said. 

Some even critiqued the assumptions some made when it comes to how much someone could make working for the same place for decades. 

“Aye if you not [going] for an education you gotta do [something] and Walmart not a bad option at all they’ll take care of ya if you wanna make it a career,” a commenter argued.

*First Published: Jul 15, 2023, 8:17 am CDT

Allyson Waller is freelance writer for the Daily Dot. She’s a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has written for other publications such as the New York Times and the Miami Herald. Outside of the journalism world, some of her joys include delving into book recommendations from TikTok, listening to pop culture podcasts, and playing with her dog, Theo.

