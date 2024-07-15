‘Take yo a$$ to a register’: Walmart worker slams shoppers who go to self-checkout, then ask for help with scanning

A Walmart worker put together a slide show chronicling her complaints about working at the big-box store, and a number of people found her complaints entirely relatable.

The slide show was produced by Chicago-based TikToker Kiya (@kiyaalatrice), who put it up on Friday and drew more than 1.2 million views as of Monday morning.

In it, she notes via caption, “One thing that grinds my gears is GROWN ADULTS LACKING COMMON SENSE!” From there, she shows that those people—who she encounters working at Walmart—provide some of the reasons she’s ready to “crash out.”

Walmart worker shares her gripes

First on her list are people who ask why Walmart doesn’t accept Apple Pay, a common complaint among consumers that has been the topic of past Daily Dot-covered content. Kiya reasons in the on-screen caption, “IDK I js work here.”

Next, for people who try to push cash in a self-checkout machine that clearly states it’s card payments only, she counsels, “Why in the F*CK are you tryna stick cash inside,” adding, “Reading is fundamental.”

Then, she had a particular level of snark for people who ask if her register is open if she’s standing at it with a light on. She says to that, sarcastically, “No, I’m js standing here in an ugly ass blue vest for decoration.”

She also advises would-be thieves at self-checkout to “stop making it obvious by looking at me,” threatening to send said customers to a register after stopping the self-checkout transaction.

She also had complaints about people offering additional change after she’s entered the cash payment into the system, and people who ask why prices on the shelves are different from how they ring up on her register.

Finally, she advises people at self-checkout not to request bagging services there. If you want that level of service, you should, per her all-caps on-screen caption, “TAKE YO A$$ TO A REGISTER!!!!”

According to Comparably, which rates employee satisfaction levels, Walmart doesn’t fare particularly well. The site noted, “The employee happiness at Walmart is listed in the Bottom 35% of similar size companies on Comparably. Compensation is an important aspect of employee happiness and at Walmart, 52% of employees feel they are paid fairly, 58% are satisfied with their benefits, and 55% are satisfied with their stock/equity. 62% of Walmart employees feel their work environment is positive meaning Walmart is a happy place to work.”

Viewers are on her side

People checking out the slide show had some thoughts.

On the last point Kiya made, someone commented, “No bc going to self checkout then asking someone to bag and scan for yu is crazy work.”

Another observed, “All of these are valid af ngl.”

Someone else commented, drawing a metaphor with a similar customer-service setup, “Just put the fries in the bag.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and to Kiya via TikTok comment.

