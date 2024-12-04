‘I hate knowing that this is possible’: Walmart shopper demands answers after seeing what’s inside a jar of Vlasic Pickles

A Walmart shopper says she was left aghast after she allegedly found a frog inside a jar of Vlasic Pickles.

Cole M. (@coleycake) uploaded a short video of the pickle jar in question to TikTok.

The video starts off with a close-up of the glass jar as Cole rotates it to get a better view of its contents.

She says, “There’s a frog in here.”

The Walmart shopper zooms in on what appears to be the innards of what might be a frog inside the jar. She also shakes the jar and zooms in on another area, which appears to show a leg.

“That’s a [expletive] frog,” she says.

In the caption, the shopper jokingly asks, “Soooooo is this a new flavor???”

Viewers were horrified by the frog in the pickle jar

The video received 4.7 million views and over 18,000 comments. Multiple users voiced their horror at Cole’s discovery.

“Grabbing a frog instead of a pickle would actually be the death of me,” one person wrote.

“I hate knowing that this is possible,” another said.

“Oh god … imagine eating a pickle first. Then finding that later,” someone else imagined.

“Quality control is dead,” a fourth lamented.

Many users took the opportunity to make puns about the dead frog in the pickle jar.

“Got himself in a pickle,” one said.

“That is toadally unacceptable! I would have croaked,” another punned.

“Corporate said they’ll dill with it,” a third joked.

Viewers also said Cole should let the company know, although there were many opinions on how to go about this.

“Girl, you gotta buy it first, then go home and record so you could have gotten free pickles for life,” one person joked.

“I would’ve bought it, took it home, opened it, took pictures and then sued [Vlasic],” another said.

“Your a better person than me. I would’ve bought it and immediately called a lawyer,” wrote someone else.

How to report problems with pre-packaged food

The first step to take if you find a problem with pre-packaged food, such as the jar of Vlasic pickles Cole picked up, is to contact the Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA).

Customers can call 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366), or submit a report online.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cole via TikTok direct message and TikTok comment. We also reached out to Walmart via email and to Vlasic’s parent company, Conagra Brands, via online contact form.

