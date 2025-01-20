‘I’m not normally speechless but…’: Walmart shopper spots new Valentine’s Day toy on the shelf. Then he takes a closer look

What would you do if you were gifted this highly suggestive plushy for Valentine’s Day?

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. That means stores are already stocked up on all things pink, red, and heart-shaped for you to give to your friends, crush, partner, or situationship.

Valentine’s Day is a multibillion-dollar industry that regularly breaks the $22 billion and up mark. The average person spends about $192 on the love and friendship holiday, NASDAQ reported.

Depending on your life, you may be putting that money toward a Galentine’s Day, a romantic night out, or buying treats for your kids, classmates, and teachers. Survey found that people in the 35 to 44 age range tend to spend the most, averaging a whopping $335 on gifts and items.

The top gifts tend to be:

Candy

Cards

Flowers

An evening out

Jewelry

Gift cards

Clothing

Experiences

If you’re looking for a funny and suggestive gift, this guy has just the idea for you.

Walmart’s Valentine’s Day gift

In a viral video, social media influencer @Penguinofnasa was taken aback by what he saw on Walmart’s shelves.

“Tell me why this is a $10 plushy you can buy for your loved one,” he said before showing the item.

When he turns the camera, he shows what appears to be a lemur (like in the movie Madagascar), holding a giant heart lollipop that says, “You’re sweeter than candy.”

But what it does next surprises him.

The little lemur starts singing Lil Wayne’s iconic (and suggestive) song “Lollipop” with one very obvious double entendre: “She-she-she lick me like a lollipop,” and plenty of other more blunt sexual lyrics.

At the same time, the lemur’s little plastic pink tongue starts to move in and out of its mouth repeatedly.

That’s quite a value for $10.

Honestly, it’s surprising they were able to get the rights for the song for the purposes of this Valentine’s Day plush.

Viewers weigh in

People in the comments section had mixed reactions.

“Hubby got it for me last year…it was extremely embarrassing and the kids think its creepy,” a person shared.

“On my way to walmart rn thank you,” another wrote.

“Tell me why I though that was king Julian from Madagascar,” a commenter noted.

“They’ve had these for years. also a vibrating tongue elf during Xmas lol,” a person said.

The Daily Dot could not reach out to @penguinofnasa on TikTok due to the U.S. ban and did reach out to Walmart via email.



