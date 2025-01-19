‘Walmart, I know you’re dirty for this‘: Woman spots Walmart selling vacuum cleaner on sale at $51.50 off. Then she takes a closer look

A woman is disturbed after she found a used vacuum cleaner on sale at Walmart. It seemed like a good deal until she took a closer look.

TikTok user Rachel Cline (​​@rachelcline14) posted the video on Jan. 15, and it’s already amassed 8,000 views. The video shows a used vacuum cleaner sitting in the aisle marked $51.50 off. As Cline approaches, you can clearly see dust and dirt inside.

“Walmart, I know you’re dirty for this,” she says. “$77 for this used vacuum cleaner? Very used. This has to be a joke.” In the caption, Cline wrote, “@Walmart, I see you.”

Used vacuum cleaner on sale

In the comments, users expressed shock at the state of the used vacuum for sale.

One user wrote, “The fact that I get nervous returning stuff I didn’t use and someone straight up returned that used vacuum. Looks used, used too.”

A second user asked, “Wait, where are you that the clearance section looks like that?” Cline replied that the Walmart is in Indian Trail, North Carolina.

A third user said, “This has to be a mistake right?” Cline responded, “That’s what I was saying!”

Someone else said, “My garage vacuum looks nicer than this.”

What happened here?

Walmart’s standard return policy allows customers to return “nearly everything” they purchase from its stores or online for 90 days after purchase with a valid receipt. That excludes consumer electronics, which are generally returnable within 30 days, and mobile phones, which are returnable within two weeks.

Additionally, Walmart states that it reserves the right to deny returns, and the store manager is the authority on whether an item is ultimately eligible or ineligible for a refund. “Store managers may always, at their discretion, refuse return of an item they deem to present a potential health or safety risk to any individual,” the policy states.

So if a store manager didn’t approve this used vacuum, how did it make it into the store in that condition? A few commenters offered thoughts on the matter. “I feel like this is for the store and someone accidentally threw a sticker on it,” wrote one user. Cline replied, “OMG. HAHA. I didn’t even think of this.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cline via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Walmart via website contact form for comment.

