‘Every Walmart has these little things’: Walmart shopper shares secret trick for short customers that you can find in every aisle

A Walmart shopper is selflessly sharing a secret trick to help fellow short customers get to those hard-to-reach high shelves. And she says you can find them on every aisle.

TikTok user Crissy (@mamashark4) posted the video two days ago from her local Walmart. She is in the cereal aisle. “OK, short friends: I’m going to show you a little trick that I’ve been gatekeeping,” she says to start the video.

Turning to the aisle’s end cap, Crissy pulls a wire hook attached to a magnet from the shelf. “So at the end of every aisle, Walmart has these little things,” she says. “Now, you see the little hook there?”

How the hook works

Crissy then turns and walks toward the boxes of instant oatmeal. The box she wants is too high for her to reach. So she uses the hook to pull the box to the front of the shelf. “Look at that,” Crissy says.

Armed with her box of previously unreachable instant oatmeal, Crissy can continue her shopping trip. “There’s your little win for the day, my short friends,” she says to end the video.

In the caption, she writes, “Short friend hack.”

Viewers react to the ‘short friend hack’

The video has amassed more than 68,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon. Many users expressed shock at this discovery.

“No way!!!” wrote one user. “I get tired of climbing the shelves.”

A second user wrote, “After this TikTok…. At the end of every aisle, Walmart HAD these little hook things.” Crissy replied, “I am afraid of this happening!”

A third user wrote, “I just climb the shelf.”

Someone else said, “I’m 4 ’10” so I keep an expandable back scratcher in my purse and use it when I can’t reach something.”

However, one person said, “No Walmart I’ve been in has those.” In response, Crissy wrote, “Sorry if your Walmarts don’t have them, but I would double check!”

It’s unclear if Crissy’s Walmart legitimately offers these hooks to customers or if Crissy was merely joking. However, some associates on this Reddit thread do think some Walmart shelves are too high and that it can encourage dangerous behavior like shelf climbing.

The Daily Dot reached out to Crissy via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Walmart via website contact form for comment.

