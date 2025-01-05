This Walmart worker said he might abandon ship after dealing with a particularly annoying customer.

Walmart is a complicated place. For many people, it’s an extremely helpful store that meets many of their needs—from groceries to clothing to home goods—at affordable prices.

But it’s also highly notorious.

Remember all the early 2000s “people of Walmart” content exhibiting the litany of strange people and behaviors that go on in the store?

On top of that, when compared to Target, Walmart is seen as the less desirable option. Walmart is the place many people have to go to for necessities, while Target is the place people want to go to to unwind and peruse.

Many say they’re willing to pay a bit more for items at Target because they prefer the store’s environment, which has purposefully been crafted to have a more boutique feel or as boutique as you can get at a big box store. (But that sentiment has been on a decline as Target, like Walmart and Walgreens, has started locking up more and more merchandise.)

And now this Walmart employee is contemplating his own switch to the red-branded retailer.

Walmart worker is so over it

In a viral video with more than 200,000 views, Walmart worker Deerick (@skylouieeeee) said that this one customer nearly sent him over the edge.

“I’m this close to switching to Target because at least the customers over there are more civilized than the ones here,” Deerick said.

Deerick explained that he was headed to Walmart’s garden center to drop off keys for a co-worker when a customer stopped him.

She led him to where the Christmas decorations, now out of season, were advertised with a 75% off mark. She asked him to confirm if the items were, in fact, discounted, and a confused Deerick confirmed.

“Then why everything that I got in my cart is overpriced?” she asked him.

He said he wasn’t sure since he doesn’t even work on the floor. He works in the back.

Then Deerick scanned the items with his employee device and saw that even though that price drop didn’t come up for her, everything was heavily discounted.

But she didn’t believe him.

“Pull out your phone and help me change the price,” she told him.

“Ma’am, I can’t just pull out my phone and change the price of the item,” he explained.

She continued, telling him he had to go to customer service with her since he wasn’t “doing anything anyway.”

“Ma’am, first of all I was supposed to be on my lunch [break],” he said.

A history of frustrations

This isn’t the first time Deerick has gone viral over his complaints. In another video, he shared how a woman made him go through the effort of dismounting a bike and walking it out for her just to immediately return it.

In another, he said a customer tried to use one of the store’s forklifts to grab a Christmas tree—something that is so obviously dangerous if you’re unlicensed.

“Target guest services worker here! the customers are in no way civilized…” a top comment read.

“I’m a cashier, and I’ve had people try and argue with me about the price like I’m the one who set it. Like, literally, my job is either stand at the register and ring you or monitor self checkouts,” a person said.

“Hey bestie, I’ve worked at both, there’s no better choice unfortunately,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Deerick for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Walmart via email.



