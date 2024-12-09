‘WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TARGET I LOVED’: Target shopper has to wait 10 minutes for employee to unlock the sock case

TikTok user @Realprinceblue had complaints about his local Target location locking up underwear, socks, and other clothing items. In a video with nearly 2,000 views, he showed off his local Target, which locked up boxers in an attempt to prevent theft.

Complaining about Target’s decision to lock away items like briefs instead of iPhones, @Realprinceblue said, “This is what happens when things are too expensive.”

Other TikTok commentators rejected the original poster’s idea that the lockdown was caused by a hike in prices.

User @Tony commented, “The stores here don’t lock everything up. I wonder what the real reason is,” implying that there’s more to the story.

Why do some Target locations lock up common items and not others?

For the most part, Target locks items in a case that it believes customers will attempt to steal.

Target and other companies make decisions regarding what to lock up based on store numbers. Oftentimes, companies will lock down items that are commonly stolen in order to prevent loss of sales. Other companies like Walmart lock items if they notice an uptick of theft.

Is Target’s lock-up of certain items related to inflation?

@RealPrinceBlue argued that Target locks up common items like boxer briefs because they’re too expensive for people to steal on a regular basis.

There’s no direct evidence to conclude that Target locks items away due to inflation. The company has recently lowered prices for 5,000 items in store. Retail stores in general, however, have upticked prices in recent years.

In a TikTok reply, @RealPrinceBlue expressed that sentiment, saying, “too expensive for broke people. So they steal.”

Other Target locations across the country do not lock individual items like underwear in cases despite having similar prices.

Is Target’s anti-theft policy fair?

Target has recently cracked down on theft by introducing new policies for self-checkout, and stores items that are stolen often. This is usually done regardless of how expensive the item is.

Target’s anti-theft policy for stolen goods may prevent people, however, from easily accessing common goods, leading to unhappy shoppers. For people like @RealPrinceBlue, the convenience of purchasing an item without assistance is valuable. Otherwise, customers may feel that they’re not trusted. While its fair game to use cases, they generally make customers feel unwelcome. Delivery workers avoid them at all costs.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @RealPrinceBlue via TikTok message and Target Corporation for comment.

