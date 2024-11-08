‘I was today years old’: Shopper reveals little-known trick to get items off Walmart shelves

Ever had difficulty reaching an item on a shelf at Walmart? One shopper has a trick that can make it a bit easier to get to out-of-reach items.

Featured Video

Walmart shoppers love to share hacks with each another on TikTok. One recently shared how he fixed a wobbly shopping cart wheel with an item off the store’s shelf. Another woman went viral after she explained how she walked out of the store with $300 worth of goods in her cart without paying.

Walmart shopper Beth Cottrell (@bcottrell19) recently learned a handy tip about the store’s shelves that she relayed to others in a viral TikTok video that received over 465,500 views.

Many were grateful for the insight.

Advertisement

Walmart shopper shows off her shelf trick

“I just wanted to show you something,” the woman begins in the clip.

In the clip, Cottrell records a shelf that contains gallon bottles of water while she speaks. The water on the shelves are all the way at the back of the shelf and difficult to reach.

“If you can’t reach back here, just hit ’em,” she says as she taps the shelf with her hand.

Advertisement

After the Walmart shopper taps the shelf twice, the bottles appear to magically slide forward towards the front.

“I learned the hard way,” she says.

Cottrell then demonstrates the trick working on another shelf of bottled water.

Viewers stunned by the woman’s tip

In the comments section, many Walmart shoppers were astonished by Cottrell’s hack for reaching items on high shelves.

Advertisement

“Wait what!?!? Now I want to go to the store!” one user wrote.

“So you mean to tell me that I don’t have to crawl underneath anymore and poke my fingers through the railing?!?!” another commented.

“52 Years Old and just learned I don’t have to get a broom from another isle or try and climb up!!!!” someone else user joked.

Advertisement

Even Walmart workers expressed shock over the woman’s discovery about the store’s shelves.

“I work at Walmart and I had no idea!!” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cottrell via TikTok comment and direct message, and to Walmart via contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.