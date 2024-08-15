‘People can sell stuff on Walmart as private sellers like it’s ebay’: Walmart customer issues warning against online orders

One Walmart customer says she was scammed by the store prompting a discussion about its policies about who can sell goods at its stores online.

In a viral TikTok clip that has racked up over 11,000, user Kenz (@kenzqueen13) explained how an online purchase made her question whether or not she should trust purchasing from the retailer.

“Please tell me I’m not the only one that was scammed from Walmart,” text overlaid on the clip read.

An online order from Walmart

She then explained what went down when she tried to purchase a basic item from the retailer.

“I was easily influenced to buy this super cheap Summer Fridays Lip Balm from Walmart,” she explained. “I ordered a two-pack for like six dollars, which was unreal.”

The content creator said she should’ve known the deal was “too good to be true,” but went against her better judgement and made the purchase anyway.

Especially because many on TikTok were vouching for the company saying they had received the product.

However, she waited for quite some time and never received what she ordered.

What she received instead

“I waited two weeks for mine,” she continued. “I opened it up, this is what I get.”

While speaking, the woman held up what appeared to be an empty small plastic container.

“This is not Summer Fridays Lip Balm,” she said. “I have no idea what this even is.”

Ultimately, the unsatisfied customer questioned if she received that item by mistake and wondered if the same thing happened to anyone else.

Viewers discuss Walmart’s online store policies

In the comments section, many discussed Walmart’s online store policies.

“People can sell stuff on Walmart as private sellers,” user Sarah Socha wrote. “It’s like Ebay.”

“Never trusting it again,” the TikToker responded to the comment.

According to Walmart’s website, only “qualified businesses” can sell on the store’s online marketplace. The store looks at a company’s catalog, operations, and other business information before a decision is made about whether or not it can participate in the marketplace.

“This helps us ensure sellers can give the same high-quality experiences to all our Walmart.com customers,” the site explains.

Others in the clip’s comments said they had received their lip balm purchases from the online marketplace.

“I ordered 2 too and got them in a week,” user Callie Frazier commented.

However, some noted the product isn’t the exact same as the popular lip balm brand.

“Don’t worry, I got it too and it was some fake version,” one user warned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via contact form and user @kenzqueen13 by TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.