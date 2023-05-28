‘The mystery is what will happen if you drink that’: Shopper finds ‘mystery-flavored milk’ at Walmart, calls it ‘the last straw’

A Walmart customer in Toronto, Canada discovered a mystery-flavored milk he called “the last straw” in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed 1.1 million times as of Sunday, user Collin Skanes (@c.skanes) said “This world is coming to an end” upon spotting the shelf of Milk 2 Go bottles in Walmart.

“They really have mystery-flavored milk. Mystery flavor? What do you mean?” Skanes asked incredulously in the video, gingerly picking up one of the bottles.

The bottle’s label advertised a chance to win a $10,000 “mystery” vacation for anyone who correctly guessed the milk flavor, which didn’t convince Skanes.

“I’m not,” he declared, placing the bottle back on the shelf. “Man, this world is going downhill.”

Milk 2 Go produces 15 different flavors, including its mystery flavor which one user claimed was “Creamsicle or orange flavor.” Customers can purchase them in grocery stores across seven Canadian provinces.

Viewers expressed confusion over why the bottles weren’t stored on refrigerated shelves. “The fact that’s not in the fridge is what the real crime is, not the mystery milk,” one wrote.

According to Milk 2 Go’s website, its products can last for months at room temperature. The milk is heated at an extremely high temperature and then bottled in a completely sterile environment, giving it a long shelf life.

“Any milk that needs to be refrigerated ‘after opening’ shouldn’t be consumed,” user Klear (@eharley8) said.

In a follow-up video posted on Sunday, Skanes went back to the store and picked up another bottle of mystery-flavored milk, demanding to know who invented such a “diabolical idea.” In his comments, he confirmed that he was going to try it.

