‘Whatttttt!???’: Walmart shopper issues warning about the Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

A Walmart shopper issued an important PSA about Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, warning others that the cornbread mix actually contains pork.

Ling Ling (@linglinglh) uploaded her message to TikTok, where the post received over 192,000 views.

“Holiday PSA … If you’re using the Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix for your cornbread this season, double-check the label,” the text overlay on the video reads.

“So here’s the holiday PSA,” Ling Ling says as she films a shelf full of Jiffy boxes. “If you don’t eat pork, do not get the regular Jiffy cornbread.”

The reason, Ling Ling reveals, can be found in the mix’s ingredients.

“You have to get the vegetarian because the regular one contains lard,” she says as she flips a box over, revealing lard as the fourth listed ingredient.

She adds, “This is only for the people who use the mix or don’t eat pork because if you make it from scratch, then you don’t have that problem.”

The shopper also helpfully checks the ingredients for the Jiffy honey corn muffins, confirming that it has no lard, and suggests Krusteaz brand cornbread mix as another alternative.

Jiffy customers react with gratitude

Viewers who are fans of the Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix found the information particularly relevant with Thanksgiving around the corner. Many thanked Ling Ling for sharing her message.

“Come on research! Thanks for letting us know,” one person said.

“Whatttttt!???” said another in surprise.

“Yesss! You’d be surprised how many things have pork in it,” a third wrote.

One person added another common Thanksgiving food to be on alert with.

“Watch the marshmallows too … For those that put them on sweet potato/yams,” they wrote, referring to the gelatin that’s often found in marshmallows.

Many people also cosigned Ling Ling recommendation for Krusteaz cornbread mix as an alternative to the Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix.

“Krusteazzzzz issss sooo better,” one agreed.

“I have been using Krusteaz for yearsssss. so much better than jiffy” another said.

“Yall can also look for the Zatarain’s honey butter mix it’s the best one I’ve used so far,” someone else also suggested.

Vegetarian options for Thanksgiving

While turkey is the centerpiece for most Thanksgiving dinners, there are plenty of delicious vegetarian options for those who don’t eat meat.

The New York Times and Food & Wine offer substantial suggestions for delicious Thanksgiving dishes that avoid using meat. These meatless mains and appetizers offer families some alternatives to turkey and can help incorporate more vegetables into the meal.

Some of the recipes include cacio e pepe cheese puffs, a vegetable and mushroom Wellington, and a rainbow vegetable gratin. There’s also this recipe for cornbread for those that want to keep away from Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix.

#cornbread #thanksgivingdinner ♬ Soul Food – Goodie Mob @linglinglh Quick reminder for all my cornbread lovers out there! The classic Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix has (lard) pork fat listed as an ingredient, so it might not work for those avoiding pork. Luckily, Jiffy makes a vegetarian version that’s just as tasty and perfect for the holidays #jiffycornbreadmix

The Daily Dot reached out to Ling Ling via email and to Jiffy via online contact form for further information.

