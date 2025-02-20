‘I swear they had me’: Woman sees a dozen eggs for $1.98 at Walmart. There’s just one catch

A woman has gone viral after being hoodwinked by Walmart’s eggs. In the short clip, which has amassed 1.5 million views, Gabby (@gabby.geeee) showed the viewers a stack of what appeared to be eggs under a large $1.98 sign.

“I swear to God they had me,” she said. “When I turned the corner, I was like, ‘1.98?!’”

She then zoomed in on the boxes, revealing that they were labeled as “confetti eggs.”

Still, $1.98 is certainly a good deal for these particular eggs, as Walmart lists them as $15.99 on its website. “Add a surprising, creative twist to your Easter egg hunt with these Silly Rabbit confetti-filled cascarones,” the product description reads. “Perfect as party favors or to complement other decor, the vibrant pastel colors are perfect for a festive Easter.”

For the most part, commenters were amused by the situation. “That was personal,” one quipped. “Put regular eggs in the confetti easter box and scan it,” another joked. “It will ring up as 1.98.” Meanwhile, a third wrote, “That’s why we are painting potatoes this year.”

Walmart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form. Gabby didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

What business is behind Walmart’s fake eggs?

The business behind these eggs is Silly Rabbit Confetti Eggs. According to the product description, these eggs are made of “sturdy paper.” Moreover, the website notes that these eggs are biodegradable.

“In 1998, we founded Silly Rabbit Confetti Eggs with a simple mission: create authentic Mexican confetti eggs that are affordable, beautiful, and filled with plenty of confetti,” the website reads. “Our desire was to help families create fun and unforgettable memories.”

What is the history of cascarones?

Traditionally, as Mexico In My Pocket writer Nadia El-Yaouti explains, cascarones is the Spanish word for eggshells. They’re made by painting real eggshells and filling them with confetti. As well as Easter, these eggs are also featured in Mexican celebrations like Carnival and Cinco de Mayo, as well as other special days like birthdays. Usually, these eggs are cracked over people’s heads.

Moreover, El-Yaouti writes that this tradition originally came from Spain, with a father cracking an egg over their child’s head if they misbehaved.

Silly Rabbit didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

