‘Girl if you’re hungry the hotdogs are $1.50’: Viewers sound off after woman stares at Costco worker while waiting for samples to be put out

The hot dogs are great, they make a fine slice of pizza, and you can’t beat the bulk items on the shelves but the best thing about a Costco trip is arguably the free samples.

The yummy morsels that employees offer at seemingly every endcap display in the store are delectable, bite-sized, and so delicious you don’t feel bad about circling back for seconds, or even thirds.

But you should give the employees time to set up their serving stations before you start circling them like a bird of prey.

That’s the controversy Pennsylvania TikToker Reena Ae Sok (@@honey.empress) found herself in after posting a video of herself waiting impatiently for a Costco employee to finish setting up her samples. The video, posted five days ago, has since picked up 968,000 views and seems to be on its way to hitting at least one million as of Monday.

In it, Reena is shown waiting with her head propped up on her arm as a Costco employee puts on a hairnet and prepares her station. Simon and Garfunkel’s The Sound of Silence plays plaintively over the clip while the screen text reads, “Waiting for Costco samples is no joke.”

Reena is later shown standing at the side of the station, arms crossed and glaring, as the employee does something on their phone.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco for a statement.

Reena almost certainly intended the video as a joke but that didn’t stop viewers from jumping into the video comments to lend their two cents to the situation.

“Oh heck no.. lol I do Costco samples for a part-time job and I can’t stand when members stand there glaring at me while I’m switching to go on break or trying to reload the tray,” Jessika Bravo (@jessikabravo98) wrote.

“Girl if your [sic] hungry the hotdogs are 1.50,” another viewer chimed in.

Another added, “Damn give the homegirl some time lol she’s tryin.” Reena responded, “I did I promise! I walked away a bit.”

“I woulda just walked away and came back when I seen the dishes set up. Noway would I be standing there like that,” another viewer commented, eliciting another response from Reena who wrote, “I was waiting patiently & stood to read the description of the item.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reena via her website for further comment.