As one of the biggest retail chains in the U.S., it was inevitable that Costco employees would take to TikTok to share their frustrations. One worker warned that hours had slowed down at the retail chain as they ushered in the new year, while another revealed an unexpected cperk, claiming that Costco gives its workers a raise every six months.

But for TikToker Eric Garcia (@ericbrowngarcia), disappointment was the key theme in his video, as he shared the “bittersweet” ending to his time working at Costco.

“Started during COVID pushing carts in 110 F Arizona heat. Met some of the most amazing people along the way,” he wrote in the text overlay. “Worked all through my college years missing parties, football games, extracurriculars etc. Learned to accept that when I had more ‘senority,’ I would get a better schedule and easier shifts.”

He explained all the ways he tried to “better [him]self” at Costco, as he trained in departments like merchandise, Member Service, gas station, and got Travel Ambassador certified.

He said he even translated every day despite not getting ‘bilingual pay’ at work. Things took a turn for Garcia when, after graduating college, he was encouraged to move to a new Oklahoma warehouse where he would have “amazing seniority”—only to end up pushing carts once again.

In the comments section, users were taken aback by the TikTok’s decisively bleaker ending.

“I thought the ending was going to be you as a manager at the new store,” one commenter wrote. “Babes, Costco doesn’t deserve you.”

“I thought this was gonna be a happy ending,” another despaired.

Along with well-wishes, multiple Costco employees took to the comments to share Eric’s pain. “

As a fellow Costco employee, I feel you fam,” one commenter wrote, while another admitted that “translating without bilingual pay is too real.”

Still, despite the disappointing end to his Costo journey, the future looks a lot brighter for Eric, as he shared his next career move in a TikTok comment.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to pursue a career in non-profit where I can do work that aligns more strategically with my core values,” he revealed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Garcia via TikTok comment.