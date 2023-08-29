‘Are you new here?’: Waffle House customer says they got ‘destroyed’ by their server after asking for milk alternatives

You may not need someone to tell you this, but if you’re going to walk into a Waffle House and ask for alternative milks, you’re in for a bad time.

TikToker Araceli Sol (@solcosmica) revealed that she learned this the hard way in a viral clip that’s accrued over 434,000 views on the popular social media platform.

The video begins with Araceli on camera, her hand over her mouth. She looks around at the other members in her group as a text overlay explains the source of her shock: “guys DO NOT go to waffle house and ask if they have milk alternatives… we just got destroyed by our server.”

If you’re looking for a restaurant that offers a variety of breakfast staples and classic, traditional American fare, Waffle House will fulfill your cravings. But if you need milks that you can enjoy as someone who is lactose intolerant, then your better off going somewhere else.

As far as beverages go, Waffle House has numerous options to choose from, including two types of milks. These include a variety of fountain sodas, whole milk, chocolate milk, fruit punch, orange juice, lemonade, coffee, and sweet tea. But alternative milks don’t make the cut.

With Waffle House’s history of fairly dramatic encounters, and viral clips of servers who are willing to throw down with unruly customers, it’s no wonder that this particular server was quick to clap back at the TikToker for asking about the restaurant’s milk situation.

Viewers who saw the clip also lambasted the Waffle House customer for inquiring about alternative milks.

One person just asked, “Now why would u go and do that.”

Another user wrote, ”Waffle House employees dgaf either I know this one hurt.”

“At BEST, they have what’s on the menu,” someone else advised.

Others blamed the customer for not having enough situational awareness.

“Because why would you ask that,” a user asked.

“Are you new here?” another comment read, suggesting that no seasoned Waffle House customer would make the mistake of asking for something off-menu, let alone alternative milks. The TikToker responded, saying, “Yes.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Waffle House via email and Araceli via Instagram DM for further comment.