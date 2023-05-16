‘I worked at dollar tree for 3 months in 2020 and I’m constantly getting $2 checks’: Ex-Victoria’s Secret worker says she keeps getting settlement checks after working there for 3 months 7 years ago

A former Victoria’s Secret employee says she consistently receives settlement checks from the retail giant seven years after she left the company, sparking a discussion among viewers who were in similar boats with different retailers.

Posted by user Daniela (@danielaeverythingelse), the video has drawn over 200,000 views on TikTok. In the clip, she claims that she is receiving these checks because the company is repeatedly being sued.

“When you worked at Victoria’s Secret 7 years ago for like 3 months, and you still get settlement checks from them because they’re constantly getting sued,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Over the years, Victoria’s Secret has settled multiple high-profile lawsuits over 401(k) fees, alleged wage theft for garment makers, and on-call shifts, to name a few.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Daniela via Instagram direct message, as well as to Victoria’s Secret directly via email regarding the video.

Several viewers claimed they received similar checks from other retailers and former employers long after they left the company.

“I worked at dollar tree for 3 months in 2020 and I’m constantly getting $2 checks,” one commenter wrote.

“Youd be shocked even buffalo wild wings i got a SA settlement of 8$,” another commenter wrote.

“Worked for lane Bryant for almost 4 years and quit back in 2017 and still get checks for them lmao!” a commenter wrote.