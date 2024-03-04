‘Could probably help you pay off your student loans’: Woman shares which VHS tapes you may have sitting around your house that could be worth thousands

VHS tapes were a staple in people’s lives for decades. In 2003, VHS tapes started fading away, eventually being replaced by DVDs.

Many people probably still have their old VHS tapes tucked away in their storage closets, basements, and in boxes in their garages. But those tapes don’t have to just sit there collecting dust. TikTok user Dani Delvescovo (@danithriftingthingss), who often shares content related to reselling as well as other money-related tips and tricks with her 43,000 followers, shared which VHS horror tapes could be worth thousands of dollars.

In a video with over 277,000 views, Delvescovo goes down a list of different horror VHS tapes that she says “could probably help you pay off student loans or put a down payment on a house.” According to Kiplinger, there are VHS tape collectors who are driving the value of certain tapes up.

Halloween

One of those is Halloween, according to Delvescovo. Delvescovo showcases a tape that sold for $5,000 on eBay. ”This one went for about $5,000, and because it was not only graded, but it was a first print and just in excellent condition,” she explains.

Delvescovo says that non-graded copies can go for a lot as well. She shows one that sold for $3,500 and then several others that sold for $1,100 to $$1,500. “Here are some other copies of the film I found for around $1,200. I think the difference in price really depends on the condition,” she says.

Attack of the Killer Refrigerators

“Another VHS tape that I saw selling consistently for a ton of money is Attack of the Killer Refrigerators,” Delvescovo shares. Delvescovo shows how one tape—just in “good condition,” not great condition—sold for $1,500 on eBay. And another, she shows, in the same condition, sold for $1,000.

Satan Place Soap Opera From Hell

Another VHS tape the creator says she saw consistently sell for a lot of money is Satan Place Soap Opera From Hell. She says it “goes for around $1,000 preowned”, and she showcases a listing. “This specific tape had six people bid on it,” she says, adding that this indicates there’s an interest in this specific tape in the collector community.

Grindhouse Horror

“I also found this original Grindhouse Horror VHS tape going for around $1,000,” the content creator says, jumping to the fourth VHS horror tape worth money.

Heaven’s Gate Recruiting Cult Suicide 1997

Lastly, Delvescovo says Heaven’s Gate Recruiting Cult Suicide 1997 is considered to be a very rare VHS tape. Just the VHS tape itself is worth $1,000 without the case. “This is probably because it is one of those tapes that is like ‘lost media.’ That means there is no DVD available and there is no way to stream it,” she explains. Keep in mind, this is just Delvescovo’s theory. “Yeah, definitely be on the lookout for this specific tape,” she adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Delvescovo via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. In the comments section, viewers got excited about their VHS tape collections.

“d*mn i have tons of vhs tapes some never [opened],” one viewer wrote.

“I have lots of them. I never got rid of them. Even recorded movies too,” a second commented.

“Take all mine please. Have enough to fill a blockbuster and Hollywood video,” a third shared.

Others casted doubt on Delvescovo’s claims.

“They only go for a lot if they are in the original packaging and not used,” one user stated.

“As an avid collector no vhs goes for thousands except for over inflated graded ones,” a second remarked.

Some Disney VHS tapes are also worth thousands of dollars, including Dumbo, Pinocchio, and Beauty and The Beast, according to USA Today. According to CGC Home Video, the most expensive VHS tape ever sold was Star Wars: A New Hope. It sold for $114,000 in 2022.