‘It’s $30 a month’: Verizon customer shares little-known hack to lower your bill if your phone is paid off. Hers went down by $60

Going into 2025, one thing still feels the same: everything is too expensive. This makes finding savings from your phone bill to your eating habits more important than ever.

As of the new year, there are multiple TikTokers documenting their own savings journey as part of a popular trend known as “No Buy 2025,” which has recently taken saving money to a whole other level.

Forbes reports that the trend of “eliminating all nonessential purchases, including but not limited to new clothes, makeup products and perfumes, books, furniture, eating out, ordering takeout and more” is a “wallet-restricting challenge.” The challenge isn’t particular; according to Forbes, people can choose their own rules.

One popular account documenting their “No Buy 2025” is Lauren Doesn’t Spend 2025 (@laurendoesntspend2025). In a video with over 48,000 likes and 675,000 views, Lauren shared how she was able to cut her Verizon bill down by $60.

How to save with Verizon

According to Lauren, the best way to save money with a Verizon account is to leave the company for its lesser-known counterpart, Visible.

Lauren elaborates and explains how she discovered the company while watching a video. After contacting them and taking advantage of a promotion, she was able to bring her bill down from $90 to $30. She also adds that a major stipulation is that your phone has to be paid off.

“It’s $45 a month, but they are doing a promotion: It is $30 a month for the first 25 months, and you’re not in a contract,” Lauren said. “It runs off a Verizon tower; it is literally Verizon.”

Business Insider explains how Visible is essentially Verizon “without the monthly financial burden.” The company has some of the “best monthly rates in the industry” and is “a Verizon-owned wireless provider that runs on the same 5G cellular network, albeit with modest data restrictions.”

“It’s basically phone service without all the extra Verizon perks,” Lauren said.

Deals on Visible

According to Business Insider, Visible by Verizon offers two types of phone plans: the Visible Wireless Plan and the Visible Plus Plan.

The basic plan offers unlimited talk, text, and deprioritized data with a mobile hot spot on Verizon’s standard 5G network for $25 monthly. The Visible Plus Plan offers up to 50GB of guaranteed premium data for $45 a month. If you use promo code SWITCH25, then you get the limited-time discount, which brings the basic plan down to $20 a month and $30 for the Visible+ package for 25 months.

Additionally, Visible offers “a free 15-day trial to anyone with a compatible and unlocked smartphone.”

What do viewers think?

Many viewers praised Visible, claiming they should have switched years ago.

“We have Visible. It’s EXACTLY the same. Hands down best decision we made a while ago,” one said.

“Visible is THE best!!!! I tell everyone and they act like I am insane for not wanting to pay a ridiculous amount for phone service, like you’re just supposed to have at&t, Verizon or T-Mobile or it’s not ok… Who doesn’t wanna save money!?” a second wondered.

“We switched a few months ago. Went from $135 for 3 lines to $75. We have the regular, not plus. Don’t notice a single difference for it,” a third shared.

“When you start looking around it’s amazing what you can save if you’re open to change,” a viewer added.

Others shared how Visible may differ from Verizon.

“If you use your phone like ALOT.. or are in busy places it won’t work the same,” one said.

“My husband works for Verizon. When the traffic is heavy with phone usage . Verizon will get first dibs per se before visible as far as coverage,” another agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Verizon via email and Lauren via Instagram direct message.

