‘I used mine right before putting in my two weeks’: Worker condones using up PTO after putting in 2 weeks’ notice

Viewers are highly in support of a fellow worker who requested paid time off after putting in her resignation notice.

In a now-viral video, TikToker Alia (a.dakota2) appears to be filming from inside an office as she shares her point of view on using her PTO right after putting in her two-week notice.

“Was it deranged an out of pocket? Maybe. But was it real as f*ck? Absaf*ckinglutely,” Alia said, mouthing along to a viral TikTok sound.

In the video’s caption, Alia added that “all jokes aside,” if anyone was considering leaving their job—especially if they’re in a toxic workplace—her video was a sign to use their PTO to do so.

In a later video, Alia explains that she left her job after only being there for six months because she started to notice that her work environment and how she felt were very reminiscent of her previous toxic job.

“Let me tell you one thing about a toxic work environment,” she said. “That stuff sticks with you. You think you leave it in the office. You think it’s done when you close your laptop, but truly, it permeates in every aspect of your life.”

She said she often felt exhausted for “no reason” to the point that she didn’t have the energy to do the things she really cared about.

“All the things that make me me, I wasn’t doing,” Alia shared.

She added that her co-workers were shocked when she left and that she’s already secured a new gig that she’s excited about.

The Daily Dot previously covered a video Alia made about how she set boundaries at work after putting in notice.

Alia’s original video has more than 30,000 views and nearly 150 comments.

Several commenters shared that they also used their PTO before leaving a job.

“Me using my PTO then resigning effective immediately when I came back,” read the most liked comment.

“I used up my sick time then gave a 2 hour notice and collected that PTO payout,” another viewer shared.

Others said they aren’t allowed to take time off after putting in their two weeks’ notice, but shared how they work around the policy.

“We can’t use PTO after we give notice. So I’ll probably just use it all before, give notice, and then call out for 2 weeks,” one commenter wrote.

