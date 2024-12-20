‘Is this not sketchy?’: Woman orders Staccato C2 for her husband. Then she tries to get it in the mail

A woman says her husband tried to return a part of his Staccato C2 through the mail, only for the component of the firearm to be mysteriously lost by UPS. Paige (@pwood15) relayed the story on her TikTok account, where it received 604,300 views.

The TikToker says that for Christmas this year, she bought her husband a Staccato C2. Staccato is a maker of firearms and the C2 is a compact that retails for $2,299. The woman says that her husband loved his present so much, he decided to buy additional accessories for it.

One of the additional purchases Paige’s husband purchased for his new gift was an optic plate. However, she says that when he tried to mount it to the firearm, the part was defective.

“So he calls Staccato. Staccato says, ‘Oh absolutely, that’s a warranty claim. Get it back over to us,” Paige explains, adding that the company then sent her husband a pre-paid UPS shipping label in order to mail back the defective part.

UPS ‘destroys’ the Staccato component

The day after sending out the box, which a UPS worker helped him pack up, Paige says her husband received a notification from UPS. It stated that the address on the package was incorrect.

“The pre-paid label came from Staccato themselves, so I’m not sure why their address would be incorrect,” the puzzled TikToker says.

The day after that, Paige’s husband received another notification. This time UPS let him know that the the part had been destroyed.

She uploads a screenshot of the notice, which reads, “The package has been damaged. All merchandise has been discarded and the seller will be notified.”

Paige notes that the part in the package was made entirely of steel, and she wonders how UPS managed to destroy it.

“You probably couldn’t have ran it over with a UPS truck and destroyed the contents of this package,” she says, before offering up a theory of her own on what really happened.

“I am assuming someone saw Staccato on the package and knew what it was and tried to take it home,” she says, implying that a postal worker tried to steal what they thought was a weapon being sent in the mail.

She says after speaking to multiple departments at UPS, she still didn’t have any answers as to what happened.

“Is this not sketchy?” Paige asks in the caption. “Is anyone else dealing with this?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Paige via TikTok direct message.

Viewers share their own theories

Several viewers commented on Paige’s video with their own ideas of what might have happened to the component at UPS.

“Absolutely. Someone kept that. Staccato should definitely take this deeper! I’d be raising hell. They aren’t cheap,” one person said.

“My husband ordered ammo last year and it was ‘lost’ by UPS. After opening an investigation they found the package about a week later,” another wrote.

“My ex brother-in-law has worked for Amazon, FedEx, and USPS… they know which packages they can take without it being reported, and things get ‘Lost’ all the time,” claimed a third.

“Staccato should NOT put their name on label…… maybe use a code name for returns,” someone else suggested.

The Daily Dot contacted Staccato and UPS via email for further updates, but did not hear back as of publication.

What to do if a firearm gets lost

UPS has detailed instructions on its website about how customers can ship. This also includes parts and components for firearms. However, shippers must be “licensed importers, licensed manufacturers, licensed dealers, or licensed collectors,” in order to ship firearm products to authorized recipients.

If a firearm is lost, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) instructs senders of the package to “report the theft of loss to ATF and to the appropriate local authorities within 48 hours after [they discover] the theft or loss.”

