‘The way he laughing bc he knew’: Passenger taps button on Uber driver’s game tablet. It cost him

Ever see the fancy iPad screens in your Uber or Lyft ride boasting all sorts of fun, colorful games? The sight can be a tempting use of time on your trip—but one rider is convinced he got scammed.

In a TikTok with almost 2 million views, Austin, Texas-based news reporter Ford Sanders (@fordsanders) plays and wins a game on a tablet provided in his Uber and is reportedly charged for playing after.

Sanders records himself playing a digital claw machine game on the tablet, which is attached to the back of the front passenger seat’s headrest. He presses the “Tap to Drop” button and successfully picks up a character named Sheldon the Turtle, receiving a message that he’d “won” the animal.

The next clip shows a shocked Sanders with his hand over his mouth in what seems to be disbelief. The text above his head in the video reads, “Me clicking that button cost me $1.53 omg.”

In the comments, viewers shared their bemused confusion over Sanders being reportedly charged for the game.

“I did this at Olive Garden. I thought the games were free,” one viewer shared.

“I did this in Miami, I didn’t get charged though…” another viewer offered.

“That’s why I say, “No, thank you” to everything,” came a third reply.

“WAIT, THIS CHARGES YOU?” yet another surprised viewer wrote.

Do those tablets really charge for games?

The game system Sanders played is operated by Octopus, the self-proclaimed “largest rideshare advertising network” in the world. The model is simple: Octopus provides free tablets to drivers for Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare services. The drivers then encourage riders to play the entertaining games, which include trivia, matching activities, claw machines, and various other short games.

Riders enjoy their trips all the more because of the fun games, which can result in, according to Octopus, “extra earnings” through better tips, “higher driver ratings,” and “better conversations” with passengers. Drivers also have the chance to earn more money directly from Octopus; the company’s referral system for referring new drivers can earn full-time drivers up to $100 a month. New referrals are $25 each.

Despite Sanders’ claim that he was charged for his game (he responded to one viewer’s comment saying, “Like right as I clicked [the game] I get an Uber charge on my phone? I was like wtf???”), Octopus is a free system for both riders and drivers, paid for by advertisements.

According to Octopus’ FAQ page, “[Octopus systems cost] nothing. We are able to provide free tablets to top-tier drivers by showing short advertisements in between games.” If a table is stolen (which the company says rarely happens), even a replacement system will be provided to drivers free of charge.

Along with free entertainment for riders and free replacement systems, drivers are also provided a free mount and charging equipment for the tablet and free LTE Data for the device.

While it is unclear where the reported $1.53 charge Sanders received came from, it is unlikely from Octopus. Drivers nationwide should feel safe playing Octopus games on their next Uber or Lyft trip to their heart’s content, with no worry of getting stuck with a bill later.

As one viewer put it, “ There’s nothing I love more than getting in an Uber and seeing the iPad with games.”

The Daily Dot has emailed Ford Sanders and Octopus for more information.

