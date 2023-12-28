‘I think they gave you the display one sis’: Uber Eats customer gets inedible item. They won’t refund her

A woman revealed how Uber Eats refused to give her a refund after she received a hard-as-a-rock dessert item. But this one has a happy ending.

The video featured TikTok user Tenille (@prettybullyyog) who’s gone viral before for paying $7 on a $70 checkout line bill. This time, she told her 11,000 followers about a recent incident.

“I’m gonna show you a food item I ordered from Uber and they will not refund my money and you tell me if you think I deserve a refund,” she said. Then, she unveiled the dessert in question: A cinnamon roll topped with frosting and sprinkles inside a beige container. The content creator hit the piece of cinnamon roll on the container where it broke into two fragments. Next, she struggled to squeeze the piece in her hand and it wouldn’t break. Tenille focused her attention on the large cinnamon roll and tried to pry it off the container. After a few seconds and tugging, she was finally able to remove it from the container.

“I’m gonna go with the fact this might be stale,” she said. “So, if you guys would give me my money back, that would be cool.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tenille via email and TikTok comment and Uber Eats via press email. The video racked up over 309,000 views where viewers proposed why her dessert was rock solid.

“I think they gave you the display one sis,” one viewer wrote.

“They heated it up after sitting for so long that’s why it’s hard,” a second suggested.

In addition, others shared suggestions on what she should do.

“take it to the store they delivered it from,” one user stated.

“The restaurant is where you should complain to, not uber,” a second echoed.

“put the restaurant on blast, especially on Twitter. they might refund you,” a third recommended.

In the comments section, Uber Eats responded, “Support Team here – Hey there, that’s definitely not okay. We’ve refunded this order and sent you a little something for next time!”

For Uber Eats’ social media team, it’s a never-ending game of consumer whack-a-mole. One customer claimed she was charged $87 from Uber Eats for an order she canceled. Another customer paid $30 for an incomplete order. In addition to the order being incomplete, her food was cold.