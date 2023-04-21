‘Minding your business be saving you some money’: Customer says cashier accidentally charged her $7 on $70 worth of items because she was distracted

A woman revealed how “minding her own business” saved her money because the cashier was distracted in a viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Tenille (@prettybullyy) where she shared how she went to a beauty supply store to stock up on some items. As Tenille was checking out, she said the security alarm suddenly started blaring after a girl had set it off while walking out.

Tenille continued how the security guard demanded the girl empty her pockets, accusing her of stealing. Tenille claimed both she and the cashier watched everything unfold.

However, Tenille said the cashier was especially engrossed in the situation.

“I don’t know why people are stealing,” the content creator recalled the cashier saying as she scanned her items.

After paying for her items, Tenille said she decided to linger for a bit, wondering if the security guard was “about to get crazy on the little girl.” Once the altercation ended, she says she left.

While glancing down at her receipts, Tenille noticed that she was charged $7 instead of $70 for her items. She says she even checked her bank account and was charged $7.

“I got $70 worth of stuff for $7 because I was minding my business,” she concluded the video. “And the cashier was minding somebody else’s business.”

♬ original sound – Tenille @prettybullyy Here’s my feel good story for the week! Saved me some moneyyyyyyy hahahaha. The one time I held my tongue & it paid off, I’m gonna do that more often! #storytime

The Daily Dot reached out to Tenille via email, TikTok comment, and Instagram direct message regarding the video. The video garnered over 302,000 views as of Friday, with viewers being happy for Tenille.

“BOOM! When the universe works in YOUR favor,” one viewer wrote.

“Hell ya that’s sweeeeeet!!!!” a second said.

“I’m so happy for you. That woulda made my whole week,” a third stated.

In addition, viewers shared similar experiences.

“It happened to me too. Didn’t charge me for ghost bond but did for concealer. I just tapped my card and didn’t realize till I got home,” one user shared.

“I was buying an $80 headset and some lady came yelling about wic at the cashier. he took the security tag off but didn’t scan it. I didn’t say a word,” a second commented.

“Lmao this happened to me at a gas station two ppl were arguing and man put in $7.04 when it was $74.04 I didn’t realize til the next day lmao,” a third revealed.