‘Safe in my apartment plus I have a burrito now’: Woman gets locked out on the roof—so she orders Uber Eats for driver to let her back inside

Uber Eats came to the rescue of one woman when she was stranded on top of her apartment’s roof, showcasing some of the creative ways to get out of a bind without contacting law enforcement.

In a recent video viewed more than five million times as of Friday, user Maggie (@voss_maggie) shared her ordeal and how it ended with her being safe and sound.

“I got locked in my roof, and nobody’s available to come help me out,” she says. “So I ordered Uber Eats.”

Maggie says she told the delivery person to buzz every apartment until someone eventually lets him in, then go to the roof to let her out. In the clip, a man eventually shows up, opening the door to the roof for her. She ends the video laying down in her apartment, eating her meal. The Daily Dot reached out to Maggie via Instagram direct message and Uber Eats via email.

“Safe in my apartment now, plus I have a burrito now,” Maggie wrote in the text overlaying the video. “I call that a win.”

In more extreme situations, people have called Ubers in places of medical services — a typical money-saving tactic that hails back to pre-rideshare days.

Commenters on Maggie’s post praised her for what they saw as ingenuity.

“This is just NEXT LEVEL thinking. Brilliant!” one commenter said.

“Improvise, adapt, overcome,” another person said. “Modern problems modern solutions.”