‘I’m never ordering Uber Eats again’: Woman says Uber Eats driver tried to assault her, force his way into apartment

A user on TikTok is calling out Uber after claiming that an Uber Eats driver attempted to assault her.

In a video with over 21,000 views as of Sunday morning, TikTok user @momand_o recounts the experience. According to the TikToker, she had ordered from Uber Eats but received the wrong order. Per the video and a comment, she says that she requested and received a refund, and then placed another order.

“When the guy came back, he insisted that I answer the door,” she recalls. “I said, ‘Just leave it,’ and he insisted on me opening it—which is my first mistake.”

This delivery person left after the incident with “no problem,” she says. However, other issues soon presented themselves.

“Three hours later, I get a knock on the door. Second mistake—I’m in a nice building with three security guards—I answered the door,” she continues. “It was an Uber guy but not the same Uber guy…He said, ‘My friend said that you wanted to hook up with somebody tonight.’ And he started stroking my hand, and he said, ‘Can I come in for a glass of water?’ and I said ‘No.’”

“He started to force, but not too forcefully, but he tried to force his way in,” the TikToker states. “I shut the door, I screamed, I called security.”

According to @momand_o, this Uber driver was “definitely connected” to her original refunded order.

“He had all my contact information, and he had my unit number—everything,” she explains. “I am warning you—never answer your door.”

From here, she calls out the company specifically for their response to this issue.

“Uber. I tried to report this, and I did report it successfully, but it took me an hour and a half to get through to someone live,” she details. “I could not find…a number for a live agent on any of the sites…I had to call the restaurant and beg them to connect me to corporate headquarters to speak to somebody live.”

“Never answer your door, and I’m never ordering Uber Eats again,” the TikToker concludes. “I don’t know if this is a thing that people say they want to ‘hook up’—I have no idea, but it was absolute bullsh*t and an assault.”

While this TikToker is based in Canada, Uber’s own U.S. Safety Report offers some insight into the available data about the frequency with which customers and drivers report sexual assault through the app.

According to Uber, there were 3,824 recorded “incident reports” of sexual assault by Uber drivers and customers between the years of 2019 and 2020. This is a decrease from the two years prior, in which 5,981 incident reports were made. While this decrease is significant, Uber itself states that “each reported incident represents a harrowing lived experience for the survivor. Even one report is one too many.”

Other users have reported issues with Uber drivers. For example, one user alleged that a driver repeatedly texted her following their meeting, even later showing up to her apartment building unprompted.

In the comments section, users encouraged @momand_o to escalate the incident to the best of her ability.

“Call the police and report it. The police will then contact Uber. Stay safe, angel,” advised a commenter. @momand_o noted in a later comment that she is “okay & the police & [uber] are on it.”

The TikToker stated in comments that her experience can be a lesson for viewers.

“The police say it’s not common but has happened before so be careful & have them leave [your order],” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber via email and @momand_o via TikTok direct message.