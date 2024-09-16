‘I always check first before I give it to them’: Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this

For servers, tips aren’t just a nice gesture—they’re a vital part of their income. While most customers follow the unwritten rule of leaving a gratuity for good service, not everyone does. When that happens, servers are often left with no choice but to smile and move on. But one Texas Roadhouse worker on TikTok revealed a cheeky way they get back at non-tipping customers.

In the video, posted by TikTok user @roadies457, two servers reach for styrofoam to-go boxes before pausing and giving a pointed side-eye to the camera. The video is accompanied by an on-screen caption that reads: “When your table asked for a box [but] you remember they left no tip.”

The TikTok, uploaded on Sept. 11 and set to the guitar riff of Lady Gaga’s “Judas,” has racked up over 86,700 views. It playfully suggests that non-tipping diners might not be getting their leftovers packed up after all.

Other Texas Roadhouse servers chime in

In the comments section of the video, viewers shared their thoughts.

One Texas Roadhouse server seemed to endorse the practice, writing, “I always check first before I give it to them lol.”

A second commenter hinted at another way servers can punish non-tippers. They wrote, “Ong that extra bread-to-go can stay up there in the window.”

“When I can’t do this cause I ask if they want boxes before giving the check,” a third wrote.

How should servers handle non-tippers?

The same issue was recently brought up on Reddit. The Reddit thread was titled, “How do you handle non tippers?” In the thread, servers agreed that turning the other cheek is the best policy.

One user advised, “Take the L, then next one will hopefully be better.”

Another Redditor shared a similar approach. “How do I handle them? Real easy, ignore them and move on. Confronting them is gonna cause you nothing but grief, and it won’t change them,” they said.

“Some people don’t tip. Some people tip more than the 20% you earned. It balances out,” a third user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via press email and to the TikTok user via TikTok comment.

