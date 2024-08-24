A woman says she overheard Texas Roadhouse corporate managers plotting to terminate an employee who is in the intensive care unit (ICU) by baiting her husband with a fake benefits package. The story has sparked outrage in a now-viral TikTok.

The TikTok posted by Tara Rule (@pogsyy) on Aug. 22 has over 2.2 million views. In the clip, she eats in the food court of an airport in Washington, D.C. She tries to capture audio from the conversation next to her.

“Sitting and listening to a corporate agent discuss how they’re going to terminate a girl who is fighting for her life in the hospital because it’s been a few days and she hasn’t called in,” the on-screen text reads. “They found out through Facebook.”

Two people, who Rule claims are Texas Roadhouse corporate workers, are faintly overheard talking in a serious tone.

“They’re trying to figure out how to send her a fake benefits package…so her husband will have to sign for it so it’ll show she received the termination agreement in a sneaky way,” the text continues. “She keeps saying, ‘We have to make sure they don’t know what it is for.’”

Rule writes in the comments that the manager was a “white woman in her 50s with a blonde Karen cut” and kept mentioning a person named “Kim.” She presumed the latter to be an HR manager or the worker in the ICU.

“If you know someone in the hospital who works for Texas Roadhouse and has for a while, don’t sign for that benefits package,” the text concludes.

Is it legal to fire workers if they’re in the ICU?

In the comments section, viewers question whether it’s even legal for Texas Roadhouse to fire an employee in the ICU. In most cases, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ACA), and various state laws prevent companies from firing employees who end up in the hospital, according to Polaris Law Group. But that doesn’t mean they don’t try to.

There are a few exceptions, though. A sick employee can be fired for an unrelated reason. This could be why the managers would send a deceptive benefits package to get the employee to sign that they agree to termination.

An employee has previously sued Texas Roadhouse for wrongful termination. Several viewers encourage the worker and her family to hire an employment lawyer.

What did viewers say?

Viewers are outraged by the alleged scheme to fire the hospitalized worker, sparking discussion about corporate loyalty.

“Remember when someone says ‘The company/my boss wouldn’t do that.’ Yes, yes they will,” a viewer says.

“Never sacrifice anything for these companies, do the bare minimum, don’t take work home or do over time,” another writes. “Live your life first because these greedy people don’t care about any of us.”

“The state of employee rights in the US is shocking,” a third adds.

Former Texas Roadhouse workers weigh in

While the situation shocked many viewers, several commenters who say they used to work at Texas Roadhouse say it’s all too familiar.

“Texas Roadhouse fired me because my grandpa died, and I left early after finding out at work, and they said I made it up to get out of work,” one writes.

“I worked for a Texas Roadhouse back in the day. I was in a pretty bad car accident in front of the restaurant and was taken via ambulance to the hospital,” another claims. “They fired me via voicemail after I called off with a damn neck brace on. Someone who I was friends with and was a manager told me some years later there was a locked file with my name on it in case I tried to sue.”

While Rule hasn’t posted an official update, she commented, “I had someone reach out we may have found the wife but I’ll keep us posted.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rule and Texas Roadhouse via email and Instagram direct message for further comment.

