‘Who is this diva???’: Woman orders Halloween decoration from Temu. There’s just one problem

A TikToker who goes by Hello (@destinationdc) posted a viral video showing off a Temu Halloween decoration they purchased.

In their viral clip that accrued over 19 million views, they showed why they’re done buying Halloween decor from Temu.

“I am never ordering Halloween decorations from Temu, ever again,” the TikToker says. She looks directly into the camera, the regret clearly painted on her face.

Next, her video transitions to the Halloween decoration in question. What’s presented to the audience is a white-faced ghost girl. Her lips and eyes are lined with black. A mass of grey hair falls around her shoulders, and she’s wearing a wispy, white dress.

Moreover, the noises emanating from the Halloween decor, coupled with its gesticulations are freaky. Well, not freaky in that sense—it sounds like the audio was pulled straight from an Australian pornographic film.

“Ohhh, naur…naur…” the voice can be heard shouting as the decoration convulses in place.

TikTokers were cracking up

It seems many users thought that the ghost sounded like she came from the land down under. “Anyone else hear an Australian ‘naur,’” one TikToker said.

Others seemed to wish that there was some type of audio warning attached to the video. “Im at my doctors office and had the volume up with a room full of people. This elderly men next to me looked at me and smile,” one person wrote.

“My volume was high man,” another echoed.

“SIS I JUST OPENED TIKTOK AND I AM BARELY AWAKE IN THE BATHROOM,” another said, shocked.

For other users, the creator’s video ended up having the opposite effect: They wanted to purchase from Temu exclusively.

“I am only ordering Halloween decorations from temu from this moment onwards,” one declared.

Another joked, “But if you WERE to do it again, what would you type on the search bar?”

Other Temu Halloween fails

YouTuber Button Eyed Smile posted a video showing off a Temu haul of Halloween decorations. Right from the jump, however, viewers knew that she wasn’t happy with her purchase. First, she pulled out a plastic cauldron that was unfortunately caved in. Initially, she thought she accidentally purchased a bicycle seat—that’s how malformed it was.

After punching it out, however, the plastic bucket returned to its OG shape. Next, she busted out a $30 skeleton grave decoration. Following this, she further inspected the product only to discover it wasn’t made out of plastic. Initially, she believed it was of a sturdier construction. However, the YouTuber soon learned it was actually constructed of styrofoam.

Last week, another Temu shopper went viral after showing off how badly they miscalculated the size of a Halloween inflatable Jack O’ Lantern. The gigantic size could be seen from blocks away.

Temu costumes…bad idea?

And then there were several TikTokers who regretted purchasing their costumes off of the Chinese budget online retailer.

Such as this woman who wanted to be Taylor Swift for Halloween. She needed a wig to complete the outfit, so she logged onto Temu and purchased it. However, she ultimately ended up looking like Stewart from Mad TV, and not the “Folklore” singer.

And then there was this gentleman by the name of Marcus who wanted to be a Cowboy for Halloween. Sadly, he didn’t seem all that jazzed about the build quality of his costume.

Initially, he is all smiles at the start of the video. He walks onto the camera, visibly feeling himself, until he realizes that the getup is falling apart. A bit of decoration on his cowboy hat falls off. Next, the belt buckle comes undone. Marcus quickly pulls it off and slams it on the floor.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Temu via email and the TikToker via TikTok comment.



