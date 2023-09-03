‘So I’m using my Temu air fryer for the first time’: Customer orders off-brand product from Temu. It has a setting for ‘deanuts’

A customer who bought an air fryer from Temu has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video showcasing its bizarre spelling errors.

In a video posted on Sept. 1, the TikTok user Jalina Picard (jalinapicard) says, “So I’m using my air fryer from Temu for the first time and what the f*ck?” The TikToker then switches from the selfie POV to her front camera to film the device.

The mistakes range from words with elongated spacing like “Shr imp” and “S t e a k” to outright incorrectly spelled words like “Frenck fries” and “deanuts.”

As she reads the “Deanuts” setting, the TikToker jokingly exclaims, “Deez nuts!”

The video quickly went viral, garnering more than 269,600 views in just one day. Many viewers went to the comment section to express their reactions.

“Air fryer from Temu is wild,” one commenter wrote.

A second user shared their negative experience with another appliance from Temu. “My vacuum caught on fire after seconds of me turning it on!!!” they claimed.

“That thing has to be leaking some chemicals you’re brave for using that,” one user remarked.

“I would not use that indoors just in case,” another commenter added.

Temu is a platform known for selling products shipped from China at affordable prices. And Picard isn’t the first person to raise concern about its products. One customer said a brightening cream she purchased from the site bleached her skin. Temu has also faced criticism for alleged suspicious practices, with many users reporting that their payment methods were hacked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jalina Picard via TikTok comment and to Temu via press email for comment.