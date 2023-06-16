‘Are you even a Taylor Swift fan if you don’t listen to surprise song o’clock while in labor?’: Woman watches 2 surprise songs during Eras Tour. She was in labor

A dedicated Swiftie recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her during labor listening to the “surprise song” played in Chicago on the Eras Tour.

Liana (@magicnmbr7) uploaded a 45-second video on June 11 of her lip-syncing to the surprise song “Hits Different” by pop-star Taylor Swift, and achieved over 268,000 views on TikTok as of Friday afternoon.

Swift is notorious for surprising her fans with special moments and announcements. During the Eras Tour, Swift chooses two surprise songs not on her setlist to play acoustically in each city. Fans have become so dedicated to the surprise songs that they search for a livestream of the concert to make sure they don’t miss the special moment.

Liana said that she had been paying attention to the surprise songs for most of the tour dates and told her husband that if she was in labor that she would still want to hear the songs.

“He knows around 10:30 of whatever time zone the show is in is when I gear up for it,” Liana told the Daily Dot. “Sometimes I think my heart stops waiting for the reveal.”

“Thankfully I wasn’t in the middle of pushing,” she added. “I was completely in the moment, not caring I was hooked up to machines.”

The surprise song that night, “Hits Different,” was released on May 26 on the deluxe edition of Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights. The second surprise song that night was “The Moment I Knew.”

“This song really hits different now,” Liana said, making a pun out of the surprise song and her labor experience. “I will always remember that night of the live stream very differently than the rest.”.

Liana said she attended the Eras Tour in Philly at 36 weeks pregnant, but has been going to see Swift in concert since her second studio album, Fearless. She said when she is not at the show, she loves singing along to the surprise songs on her phone and “just vibing with it.” The anticipation of waiting for the song “Bad Blood” to end and finding out the surprise song after is her “favorite part of the show every night.”

“The Eras Tour is incredible,” Liana said, “I love how she has always had a secret song in her tours, and it continued with this tour but doubled!” (Swift’s previous tour only included one secret song.)

After uploading the video, TikTok users and Swift fans flooded the comment section of Liana’s video praising her dedication. The recurring question from fans was if she would be naming her baby Taylor, in honor of her viral video.

“It’s a boy,” Liana said, “but his middle name is Taylor.”

His first name is Max, she told the Daily Dot.