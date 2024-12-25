‘I really don’t understand why someone would do this’: Woman buys gingerbread house from Target. Then she realizes what the workers did to it

Who doesn’t love making a gingerbread house? Well, if the contents inside your gingerbread house box look like this customer’s, you probably wouldn’t.

After buying a kit at Target, this customer was shocked to find what was allegedly inside the box.

The Target kit in question

“Target, what are your doing when you conduct your returns? Because I bought this at Target,” Angie (@_angie_797) says, showing the box, “And I didn’t notice that it was taped around.”

Angie proceeds to open the box and inside show pieces of the gingerbread cookie with icing already on it, a Zip-Lock bag with icing, and just generally a mess that they allegedly found when they first opened the box.

“Well [they] made the gingerbread house, broke it, and put it back into the box,” Angie shares in an appalled voice. The video has gathered 34,200 likes and has 647,900 views.

Luckily, it seems that Angie was able to get a new kit. In another video, they share their work-in-progress gingerbread house and a hack for gluing the sides together with sugar.

Return nightmares are common

Viewers shared several of their outrageous moments with items that had clearly been used and returned.

“I once bought a Keurig from Target and when I took it out of the box and put it on my counter I opened up the keurig and there was a used coffee pod still in there,” shares one comment.

“I bought an air fryer this week and it was USED USED. I’m talking like it was clearly used for months,” says another person.

“I bought a car seat from target, the bottom of it was soaked and covered in old milk. I don’t think they check when someone returns lol,” shares a different comment.

Some self-identified Target employees also shared thoughts.

“we’re allowed to return virtually anything. we ask if it’s damaged but that’s all we can do. we can’t open up the box ourselves to check,” shares one.

“That’s very interesting because when anything edible is returned, the automatic option is for it to be tossed. I don’t know why that ended up on the floor,’ says another.

What’s Target’s return policy?

Target’s site states that workers reserve the right to deny any returns. It also states that, “Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange.”

However, there was clearly an oversight on this order according to Angie’s experience.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on return policies in different stores. Like this customer who tried returning diapers that no longer fit their baby at Walmart. She was meet with pushback until they spoke to a manager.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angie for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Target via email.

