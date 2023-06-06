‘One of the very few positives to working at Target’: Worker uses her employee discount at Starbucks

One Target worker said that she recently discovered an advantage to working at the big box chain: She can use her employee discount at the store’s Starbucks.

The video showcasing this small victory came from creator @abbizzl. As of Tuesday morning, her TikTok had more than 92,000 views.

In it, the creator showed herself buying Starbucks at a location housed within a Target. “Me telling myself that my Target discount works at Starbucks in the store so might as well get a drinky drink,” @abbizzl wrote via text overlay.

The accompanying caption heaped onto the cynicism: “One of the very few positives of working at a Target,” she wrote.

The most popular comment came from a user who said that they plan to work at Target long-term—“even when I get my career settled.”

“The discount can be nice,” they wrote.

This comment sparked the attention of @abbizzl. “Only need to work one 4 hour shift every 6 months if you’re a student to maintain your on demand status,” she responded.

Another viewer specifically asked if the in-store Target discount really worked. The content creator said that it does, but only for the Starbucks’ located inside Targets and not standalone locations.

But most viewers just said they, too, would take advantage of the discount if they could.

“If I worked at Target I’d be going to the Starbucks at least three times a day,” one promised.

“Always have to get myself something on my break,” another said.

“I’m about to abuse the sh*t out of that,” a soon-to-be Target employee revealed.

